Aarons (AAN) Shareholder Hrt Financial Increased Holding; As Amerisource (ABC) Share Value Declined, Beutel Goodman & Co LTD Has Lifted Holding by $1.91 Million

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd increased its stake in Amerisource (ABC) by 1.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd bought 32,310 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.89% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2.30 million shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $136.71 million, up from 2.27M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd who had been investing in Amerisource for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $85.26. About 1.57 million shares traded or 5.65% up from the average. AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) has declined 10.79% since June 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.22% the S&P500. Some Historical ABC News: 02/04/2018 – AmerisourceBergen: Working to Resume Production at PharMEDium’s Memphis Facility as Soon as Possible; 09/03/2018 – AmerisourceBergen to Participate in Barclays Global Healthcare Conference; 20/03/2018 – DRUG DISTRIBUTORS AMERISOURCEBERGEN, MCKESSON, CARDINAL PLUNGE; 02/04/2018 – AmerisourceBergen: Production at PharMEDium’s Memphis Outsourcing Facility Remains Voluntarily Suspended While Company Completes Certain Remediation Measures; 07/03/2018 – FDA’S GOTTLIEB SAYS CONCENTRATION IN PHARMACY BENEFIT MANAGER, DISTRIBUTION, PHARMACY STORE BUSINESSES MAY PREVENT COMPETITION; 02/04/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN SAYS PLANS TO PROVIDE A FURTHER UPDATE TO FDA UPON COMPLETION OF REMEDIATION MEASURES AT THE FACILITY- SEC FILING; 23/04/2018 – US Acute Care Solutions Names Dr. Dominic J. Bagnoli Executive Chairman and James Frary Chief Executive Officer; 02/04/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN – PRODUCTION AT PHARMEDIUM’S MEMPHIS OUTSOURCING FACILITY REMAINS VOLUNTARILY SUSPENDED; 25/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 12; 15/05/2018 – GLENVIEW ADDED ESRX, TMUS, APTV, ABC, HUM IN 1Q: 13F

Hrt Financial Llc increased its stake in Aarons Inc (AAN) by 94.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hrt Financial Llc bought 9,889 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.62% with the market. The institutional investor held 20,397 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.07M, up from 10,508 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hrt Financial Llc who had been investing in Aarons Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.16B market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $61.41. About 3.34M shares traded or 466.88% up from the average. Aaron's, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) has risen 34.09% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.66% the S&P500.

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd, which manages about $36.47B and $13.23B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Autozone Inc (NYSE:AZO) by 59,446 shares to 99,938 shares, valued at $76.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY) by 336,153 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 264,854 shares, and cut its stake in Crh Medical Corp.

Hrt Financial Llc, which manages about $644.97M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC) by 14,144 shares to 2,683 shares, valued at $501,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wynn Resorts Ltd (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 2,775 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,676 shares, and cut its stake in United States Oil Fund Lp (USO).