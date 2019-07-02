Aaron’s (AAN) Shareholder Diamond Hill Capital Management Lowered Its Position by $20.38 Million; Capital International Investors Has Boosted Its Air Lease Cl A (AL) Position

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Aaron’s Inc. (AAN) by 30.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc sold 391,935 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.62% with the market. The hedge fund held 903,106 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.50 million, down from 1.30M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Aaron’s Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $63.33. About 557,622 shares traded. Aaron's, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) has risen 34.09% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.66% the S&P500.

Capital International Investors increased its stake in Air Lease Corp Cl A (AL) by 824% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Investors bought 3.24M shares as the company’s stock rose 0.47% with the market. The institutional investor held 3.63M shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $124.74M, up from 393,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Investors who had been investing in Air Lease Corp Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $41.08. About 566,728 shares traded. Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) has declined 13.27% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.70% the S&P500. Some Historical AL News: 05/04/2018 – Air Lease Corporation Activity Update for the First Quarter of 2018; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE 1Q REV. $381M, EST. $379.4M; 03/04/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP – ORDER VALUED AT $936.8 MLN AT LIST PRICES; 25/05/2018 – Boeing 737 MAX 8 joins Sunwing Fleet; inaugural flight Seattle-Toronto brings first of four aircraft home; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE: RUSSIA ACCOUNTS FOR 3% OF BOOK VALUE OF FLEET; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE CHAIRMAN STEVEN UDVAR-HAZY COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE HELPING CUSTOMERS COVER BOEING 787 ROLLS ROYCE ISSUES; 17/05/2018 – Air Lease Corporation Announces Delivery of Boeing 737 MAX 8 Aircraft with Travel Service; 03/04/2018 – Air Lease Orders Eight More Boeing 737 Max 8 Planes; 03/04/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP – NEW ORDER RAISES ALC’S TOTAL 737 MAX ORDERS TO 138

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.15, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 30 investors sold AL shares while 83 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 91.21 million shares or 1.18% more from 90.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 13,640 shares. Zweig has 243,295 shares. Gagnon Advsrs Limited Liability Com accumulated 5.01% or 254,950 shares. Prudential Fincl holds 0.04% or 646,859 shares in its portfolio. Sageworth Trust stated it has 0% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Petrus Trust Lta owns 9,286 shares. Parkside Bank accumulated 1,081 shares. Balyasny Asset Mgmt, Illinois-based fund reported 121,291 shares. Comml Bank Of Nova Scotia, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 101,000 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 0% of its portfolio in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Parallax Volatility Advisers LP holds 0% or 4,147 shares. Moreover, Quantbot LP has 0.02% invested in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement has invested 0.01% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). 12,707 are owned by Cipher Capital Limited Partnership. Selz Cap Limited owns 1.19 million shares.

Capital International Investors, which manages about $232.80B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 4.03M shares to 375,000 shares, valued at $47.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 1.87 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.51M shares, and cut its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO).

Analysts await Aaron's, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.88 EPS, up 4.76% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.84 per share. AAN’s profit will be $59.56 million for 17.99 P/E if the $0.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.08 actual EPS reported by Aaron's, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -18.52% negative EPS growth.

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc, which manages about $12.19 billion and $18.18B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Deere & Co. (NYSE:DE) by 2,560 shares to 13,241 shares, valued at $2.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 25,556 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.91 million shares, and has risen its stake in Texas Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:TXN).

Investors sentiment is 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 17 investors sold AAN shares while 99 reduced holdings. only 46 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 64.75 million shares or 5.79% less from 68.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameritas Ptnrs Incorporated owns 45,812 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Rothschild Company Asset Mgmt Us Inc invested in 0.06% or 98,550 shares. The Alabama-based Regions Financial has invested 0% in Aaron's, Inc. (NYSE:AAN). Pnc Fin Svcs Grp Inc invested in 0% or 85,401 shares. Stifel owns 27,204 shares. Illinois-based Balasa Dinverno Foltz Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.18% in Aaron's, Inc. (NYSE:AAN). Janney Montgomery Scott Lc has 26,872 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment Mngmt holds 0.01% or 19,300 shares. Bartlett And Ltd Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Aaron's, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) for 1,020 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System holds 18,000 shares. 28,590 were reported by Gam Ag. Moreover, Sg Americas Limited Liability has 0% invested in Aaron's, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) for 9,096 shares. Lsv Asset Management, a Illinois-based fund reported 1.59M shares. Guggenheim Capital Llc holds 0% or 8,747 shares. Dupont Cap Management has 0.13% invested in Aaron's, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) for 111,149 shares.