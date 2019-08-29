Aarons (AAN) Market Value Rose While Vaughan Nelson Investment Management LP Boosted Stake; As American International Group Ord (AIG) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Starr International Co Has Decreased Its Position by $9.60 Million

Starr International Co Inc decreased its stake in American International Group Ord (AIG) by 73.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Starr International Co Inc sold 223,364 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.46% . The institutional investor held 79,265 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.41 million, down from 302,629 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Starr International Co Inc who had been investing in American International Group Ord for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $52.64. About 1.25M shares traded. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has risen 1.91% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 19/04/2018 – AIG – AUTHORISATION OF NEW INSURANCE COS IN UK AND LUXEMBOURG THAT WILL SEE ALL BUSINESS TRANSFERRED TO NEW ENTITIES AHEAD OF UK LEAVING EU; 07/05/2018 – ICAHN SOLD HIS AIG POSITION WHEN THE STOCK CHANGED HANDS BETWEEN $60 AND $65 – FORBES, CITING; 03/05/2018 – AIG AIG.N CEO SAYS ACTIONS TAKEN IN EXCESS CASUALTY “BECOME EFFECTIVE NOW,” BUT COMPANY TAKING TIME TO VERIFY – CONF CALL; 15/05/2018 – CARL ICAHN DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN PAYPAL HOLDINGS INC; 09/05/2018 – AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC SAYS EXECUTIVE PAY ENDORSED WITH MAJORITY OF VOTES CAST; 13/05/2018 – After Troubled AIG, a Maiden Lane Tower Shifts to Consumer Debt Relief; 05/05/2018 – Buffett Positive on AIG Reinsurance Deal — Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting; 12/04/2018 – EY – FIVE YEAR STRATEGIC TAX COMPLIANCE AND TECHNOLOGY AGREEMENT WAS EFFECTIVE AS OF FEB 5, 2018; 29/05/2018 – AIG Expands Presence in Pension Risk Transfer Market; 27/03/2018 – AIG SAYS CEO BRIAN DUPERREAULT’S TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $43.1 MLN FOR THE PERIOD MAY 14 TO DEC 31, 2017 – SEC FILING

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Aarons Inc (AAN) by 3.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp bought 30,925 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.41% . The institutional investor held 944,935 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $49.70M, up from 914,010 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Aarons Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.36B market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $64.56. About 147,248 shares traded. Aaron's, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) has risen 50.33% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 50.33% the S&P500. Some Historical AAN News: 03/05/2018 – Aaron’s And Progressive Leasing Modernize New Hampshire Keystone Club; 26/04/2018 – AARON’S – EXPECTS ANNUAL COMPARABLE STORE REVENUES FOR AARON’S BUSINESS TO BE AT FAVORABLE END OF PREVIOUS ANNUAL RANGE OF NEGATIVE 4% TO NEGATIVE 1%; 20/04/2018 – Aaron’s Scholars Program Provides Financial Support For 20 Morehouse College Students; 22/04/2018 – DJ Aaron’s Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AAN); 26/04/2018 – AARON’S INC – REAFFIRMS ANNUAL GUIDANCE; 06/03/2018 Aaron’s, Inc. Directors Declare Dividend

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp, which manages about $9.91 billion and $7.46 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Check Point Software Tech Ltd (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 63,525 shares to 271,235 shares, valued at $34.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Merchants Corp (NASDAQ:FRME) by 35,225 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.45 million shares, and cut its stake in Synchrony Finl (NYSE:SYF).

Since July 29, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $126,660 activity.

Investors sentiment is 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 17 investors sold AAN shares while 99 reduced holdings. only 46 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 64.75 million shares or 5.79% less from 68.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Strs Ohio holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Aaron's, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) for 28,900 shares. Legal And General Grp Public Limited Company holds 0% or 91,971 shares in its portfolio. Pnc Financial Services Group invested 0% of its portfolio in Aaron's, Inc. (NYSE:AAN). Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Com reported 39,328 shares. Alabama-based Retirement Of Alabama has invested 0.05% in Aaron's, Inc. (NYSE:AAN). Ajo Lp owns 0.29% invested in Aaron's, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) for 1.07M shares. Principal, a Iowa-based fund reported 1.20 million shares. Tower Research Cap Limited Liability Company (Trc) invested in 263 shares or 0% of the stock. Td Asset Management reported 43,632 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Corporation reported 0.01% stake. Jane Street Group Incorporated Ltd Company reported 0% stake. Lazard Asset Ltd Liability Corp, a New York-based fund reported 28,386 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt Inc accumulated 483,899 shares or 0.37% of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Ny has invested 0% in Aaron's, Inc. (NYSE:AAN). Nuveen Asset Mngmt, Illinois-based fund reported 814,042 shares.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $51,710 activity.

