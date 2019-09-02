Aarons (AAN) Market Valuation Rose While Rice Hall James & Associates Has Lowered Its Position; G (GIII) Market Valuation Declined While New Amsterdam Partners Raised Stake

New Amsterdam Partners Llc increased its stake in G (GIII) by 108.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Amsterdam Partners Llc bought 99,094 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.29% . The institutional investor held 190,037 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.59 million, up from 90,943 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Amsterdam Partners Llc who had been investing in G for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $990.05M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $20.51. About 613,704 shares traded. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) has declined 36.04% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.04% the S&P500. Some Historical GIII News: 24/04/2018 – Channing Capital Buys New 2.7% Position in G-III Apparel; 22/03/2018 – G-lll APPAREL GROUP LTD Glll.O SEES FY 2019 NON-GAAP SHR $1.98 TO $2.08; 30/05/2018 – Harley-Davidson And G-III Apparel Partner For Apparel In Asia — MarketWatch; 22/03/2018 – G-III Sales, Profits Jump as Donna Karan Brands Latest to Go Fur-Free; 22/03/2018 – G-III Apparel 4Q Adj EPS 26c; 22/03/2018 – G-lll APPAREL GROUP LTD – SEES FY 2019 SHR $1.90 TO $2.00; 22/03/2018 – G-III Apparel Sees FY19 Adjusted EBITDA $218M-$227M; 22/03/2018 – G-lll APPAREL GROUP LTD Glll.O FY2019 SHR VIEW $2.13, REV VIEW $3.09 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 22/03/2018 – G-III APPAREL 4Q ADJ EPS 26C, EST. 17C; 22/03/2018 – G-III Apparel Sees FY19 Net $97M-Net $102M

Rice Hall James & Associates Llc decreased its stake in Aarons Inc (AAN) by 24.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rice Hall James & Associates Llc sold 109,448 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.41% . The institutional investor held 340,466 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.91M, down from 449,914 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates Llc who had been investing in Aarons Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $64.11. About 449,625 shares traded. Aaron's, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) has risen 50.33% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 50.33% the S&P500.

Analysts await Aaron's, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.82 earnings per share, up 18.84% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.69 per share. AAN’s profit will be $54.74 million for 19.55 P/E if the $0.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.93 actual earnings per share reported by Aaron's, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.83% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 17 investors sold AAN shares while 99 reduced holdings. only 46 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 64.75 million shares or 5.79% less from 68.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since July 29, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $126,660 activity.

Rice Hall James & Associates Llc, which manages about $1.51B and $3.11B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Medifast Inc (NYSE:MED) by 87,262 shares to 136,531 shares, valued at $17.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Natural Grocers By Vitamin C (NYSE:NGVC) by 95,458 shares in the quarter, for a total of 302,337 shares, and has risen its stake in Akebia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AKBA).

Since June 13, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $2.09 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.12, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 20 investors sold GIII shares while 72 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 47.83 million shares or 1.18% more from 47.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

New Amsterdam Partners Llc, which manages about $272.45 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide Hldgs by 17,416 shares to 100,884 shares, valued at $5.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Rentals Inc (NYSE:URI) by 15,066 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,035 shares, and cut its stake in Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP).