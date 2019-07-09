Aaron’s (AAN) Holder Wedge Capital Management L LP Increased Holding by $1.10 Million as Market Value Rose; Farr Miller & Washington Holding in Norfolk Southern (NSC) Trimmed by $789,570

Wedge Capital Management L LP increased its stake in Aaron’s Inc. (AAN) by 1.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wedge Capital Management L LP bought 21,178 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.62% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.12M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $111.27 million, up from 2.09M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wedge Capital Management L LP who had been investing in Aaron’s Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $63.61. About 760,978 shares traded or 24.86% up from the average. Aaron's, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) has risen 34.09% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.66% the S&P500. Some Historical AAN News: 06/03/2018 Aaron’s, Inc. Directors Declare Dividend; 03/05/2018 – Aaron’s And Progressive Leasing Modernize New Hampshire Keystone Club; 26/04/2018 – AARON’S INC – REAFFIRMS ANNUAL GUIDANCE; 26/04/2018 – AARON’S – EXPECTS ANNUAL COMPARABLE STORE REVENUES FOR AARON’S BUSINESS TO BE AT FAVORABLE END OF PREVIOUS ANNUAL RANGE OF NEGATIVE 4% TO NEGATIVE 1%; 20/04/2018 – Aaron’s Scholars Program Provides Financial Support For 20 Morehouse College Students; 22/04/2018 – DJ Aaron’s Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AAN)

Farr Miller & Washington Llc decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) by 19.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farr Miller & Washington Llc sold 4,245 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 18,017 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.37 million, down from 22,262 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farr Miller & Washington Llc who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $52.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $2 during the last trading session, reaching $198.94. About 943,618 shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 33.48% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.05% the S&P500. Some Historical NSC News: 18/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern Announces Blockchain in Transport Alliance Membership; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern 1Q Net $552M; 26/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP NSC.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $151 FROM $146; 09/05/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN ANNOUNCES PARTNERSHIP WITH PLUG AND PLAY; 14/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 20/03/2018 – General Electric announces 225 orders for refurbished locomotives; 21/03/2018 – CFO Earhart Gifts 135 Of Norfolk Southern Corp; 24/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern announces BiTA membership; 09/05/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN SAYS PARTNERS WITH PLUG AND PLAY TO DRIVE INNOVATION IN SUPPLY CHAIN LOGISTICS

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $952,214 activity. Wheeler Michael Joseph had sold 4,761 shares worth $858,097.

Analysts await Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $2.86 EPS, up 14.40% or $0.36 from last year’s $2.5 per share. NSC’s profit will be $760.66M for 17.39 P/E if the $2.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.51 actual EPS reported by Norfolk Southern Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.94% EPS growth.

