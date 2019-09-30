AAR Corp. (AIR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Moog Inc. (NYSE:MOG.A)

AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) and Moog Inc. (NYSE:MOG.A), both competing one another are Aerospace/Defense Products & Services companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AAR Corp. 43 0.96 32.47M 2.23 18.75 Moog Inc. 83 1.64 33.08M 4.65 17.52

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for AAR Corp. and Moog Inc. Moog Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to AAR Corp. The business that is currently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. AAR Corp.’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than Moog Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) and Moog Inc. (NYSE:MOG.A)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AAR Corp. 75,144,642.44% 0.8% 0.5% Moog Inc. 40,072,683.22% 11% 4.7%

Volatility and Risk

AAR Corp. has a 1.19 beta, while its volatility is 19.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Moog Inc. has beta of 1.66 which is 66.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of AAR Corp. are 2.7 and 1.2 respectively. Its competitor Moog Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.2 and its Quick Ratio is 1.5. AAR Corp. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Moog Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for AAR Corp. and Moog Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AAR Corp. 0 1 2 2.67 Moog Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 23.13% for AAR Corp. with average target price of $51.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 91.7% of AAR Corp. shares and 95.9% of Moog Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 3.6% of AAR Corp.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.3% of Moog Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AAR Corp. -1.64% 14.5% 24.51% 13.35% -10.06% 12.1% Moog Inc. -15.15% -12.42% -11.22% -5.53% 13.42% 5.14%

For the past year AAR Corp.’s stock price has bigger growth than Moog Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 14 factors Moog Inc. beats AAR Corp.

AAR CORP. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The companyÂ’s Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services. This segment also sells and leases new, overhauled, and repaired engine and airframe parts and components; and provides inventory and repair programs, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components, as well as performance-based logistics programs in support of the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) and foreign governments. In addition, it offers airframe inspection, maintenance, repair and overhaul, painting, line maintenance, airframe modification, structural repair, avionic and installation, exterior and interior refurbishment, and engineering and support services; repairs and overhauls landing gears, wheels, and brakes; and sells and leases used commercial aircraft. The companyÂ’s Expeditionary Services segment provides products and services supporting the movement of equipment and personnel by the U.S. DoD, foreign governments, and non-governmental organizations. Its expeditionary airlift services offer fixed- and rotary-wing flight operations, such as search and rescue operations, and transporting personnel and cargo. This segment also designs, manufactures, and repairs transportation pallets, and various containers and shelters, as well as composite materials for commercial, business, and military aircraft; and provides engineering, design, and system integration services for command and control systems. The company primarily markets and sells products and services through its employees and foreign sales representatives. As of May 31, 2017, its portfolio consisted of two aircraft owned through joint ventures. AAR CORP. was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in Wood Dale, Illinois.