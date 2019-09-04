AAR Corp. (AIR) EPS Estimated At $0.52; Cosan Limited Class A (CZZ) Shorts Lowered By 18.36%

Analysts expect AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) to report $0.52 EPS on September, 24.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 3.70% from last quarter’s $0.54 EPS. AIR’s profit would be $17.87 million giving it 20.74 P/E if the $0.52 EPS is correct. After having $0.64 EPS previously, AAR Corp.’s analysts see -18.75% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $43.13. About 156,951 shares traded. AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) has declined 10.06% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.06% the S&P500. Some Historical AIR News: 21/05/2018 – AAR CORP AIR.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $2.74 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 21/05/2018 – AAR SEES 4Q CONT OPS RESULTS SIMILAR, SLIGHTLY IMPROVED VS 3Q; 21/05/2018 – AAR CORP – REAFFIRMING FISCAL 2019 DILUTED SHR FROM CONT OPS IN THE RANGE OF $2.50 TO $2.80; 21/05/2018 – AAR DOESN’T SEE FY19 EFFECT ON SLOWER RAMP-UP OF WASS PROGRAM; 21/04/2018 – DJ AAR CORP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AIR); 20/03/2018 – AAR Corp Backs FY19 Cont Ops EPS $2.50-EPS $2.80; 15/05/2018 – MARCATO REDUCED DXC, AIR IN 1Q: 13F; 20/03/2018 – AAR CORP – AFFIRMING GUIDANCE FOR FISCAL 2019; 20/03/2018 – AAR Corp Backs FY19 Sales $2.1B-$2.2B; 21/05/2018 – AAR CITES ADMINISTRATIVE DELAYS UNDER STATE DEPT. AWARD PACT

Cosan Limited Class A (NYSE:CZZ) had a decrease of 18.36% in short interest. CZZ’s SI was 1.25M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 18.36% from 1.54 million shares previously. With 747,100 avg volume, 2 days are for Cosan Limited Class A (NYSE:CZZ)’s short sellers to cover CZZ’s short positions. The SI to Cosan Limited Class A’s float is 1.44%. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $14.06. About 1.11M shares traded or 24.86% up from the average. Cosan Limited (NYSE:CZZ) has risen 72.79% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 72.79% the S&P500. Some Historical CZZ News: 10/05/2018 – COSAN SEES 2018 EBITDA BRL4.9B-BRL5.4B; 10/05/2018 – COSAN SAYS COMGAS 2018 EBITDA TO BE BETWEEN BRL1.77B-BRL1.87B; 20/03/2018 – COSAN: EXXON CONTRACT VALID BRAZIL, BOLIVIA, PARAGUAY, URUGUAY; 11/05/2018 – COSAN LTD 1Q EBITDA R$1.83B; 20/03/2018 COSAN SIGNS NEW CONTRACT TO DISTRIBUTE EXXONMOBIL LUBRICANTS; 24/04/2018 – Shell Owns 50% of Raízen in JV With Cosan; 11/05/2018 – COSAN SEES ETHANOL AND EFFICIENCY OFFSETTING SUGAR PRICES FALL; 11/05/2018 – COSAN: FUEL MARKET GROWTH IS SLOWER THAN EXPECTED; 10/05/2018 – COSAN 1Q ADJ EBITDA R$1.31B, EST. R$1.23B; 10/05/2018 – COSAN SEES 2018 NET REV. BRL50B-BRL53B

Investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold AAR Corp. shares while 44 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 30.23 million shares or 4.03% less from 31.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Beach Point Cap Mngmt Ltd Partnership holds 562,826 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 0.01% stake. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky owns 0% invested in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) for 10,596 shares. Tower Limited Liability Co (Trc) holds 1,523 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Glenmede Trust Co Na accumulated 708,619 shares or 0.1% of the stock. 44,966 were reported by Credit Suisse Ag. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR). Metropolitan Life Ins holds 0.01% of its portfolio in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) for 10,453 shares. Element Cap Management Limited Liability holds 0.01% in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) or 6,577 shares. Heartland Inc accumulated 193,862 shares. Ls Inv Advsr Limited Liability holds 969 shares. California Public Employees Retirement System has 0% invested in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR). Principal Fin Group accumulated 0.01% or 262,277 shares. Alphaone Inv Service Ltd Liability Company reported 1,617 shares. Moreover, Charles Schwab Mngmt has 0.01% invested in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) for 377,359 shares.

Among 3 analysts covering AAR Corp (NYSE:AIR), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. AAR Corp has $5000 highest and $42 lowest target. $46.67’s average target is 8.21% above currents $43.13 stock price. AAR Corp had 4 analyst reports since March 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 20 by Credit Suisse. The rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity on Wednesday, March 20 with “Buy”.

AAR CORP. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.48 billion. The companyÂ’s Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services. It has a 210.39 P/E ratio. This segment also sells and leases new, overhauled, and repaired engine and airframe parts and components; and provides inventory and repair programs, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components, as well as performance logistics programs in support of the U.S.

Cosan Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in fuel and natural gas distribution, logistics, lubricant, sugar and ethanol, and fuel businesses primarily in Brazil and internationally. The company has market cap of $3.26 billion. The companyÂ’s RaÃ­zen Energia segment produces and markets various products derived from sugar cane, including raw sugar, and anhydrous and hydrated ethanol. It has a 25.47 P/E ratio. This segment is also involved in activities related to energy cogeneration from sugarcane bagasse; and holds interests in companies involved in research and development on new technology.