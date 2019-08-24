AAR Corp. (AIR) EPS Estimated At $0.52; Air Lease Class A (AL) Shorts Increased By 0.58%

Analysts expect AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) to report $0.52 EPS on September, 24.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 3.70% from last quarter’s $0.54 EPS. AIR’s profit would be $18.24 million giving it 19.71 P/E if the $0.52 EPS is correct. After having $0.64 EPS previously, AAR Corp.’s analysts see -18.75% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.73% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $41. About 163,026 shares traded. AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) has declined 10.06% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.06% the S&P500. Some Historical AIR News: 20/03/2018 – AAR Corp Backs FY19 Cont Ops EPS $2.50-EPS $2.80; 25/05/2018 – AAR CORP – DAVID P. STORCH WILL CONTINUE AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER UNTIL HIS RETIREMENT ON MAY 31, 2018; 01/05/2018 – AAR Named to Forbes’ America’s Best Employers List; 21/05/2018 – AAR DOESN’T SEE FY19 EFFECT ON SLOWER RAMP-UP OF WASS PROGRAM; 21/05/2018 – AAR CORP – REAFFIRMING FISCAL 2019 GUIDANCE OF SALES IN THE RANGE OF $2.1 BILLION TO $2.2 BILLION; 16/05/2018 – HEROUX-DEVTEK GETS PACT WITH AAR, POTENTIAL VALUE OVER C$65M; 17/04/2018 – AAR Announces Cash Dividend; 20/03/2018 – AAR 3Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 49C, EST. 50C; 20/03/2018 – RPT-AAR CORP AIR.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $2.73, REV VIEW $2.20 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 21/05/2018 – AAR CORP AIR.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $2.74 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Air Lease Corporation Class A (NYSE:AL) had an increase of 0.58% in short interest. AL’s SI was 7.90 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 0.58% from 7.86M shares previously. With 831,300 avg volume, 10 days are for Air Lease Corporation Class A (NYSE:AL)’s short sellers to cover AL’s short positions. The stock decreased 1.69% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $39. About 845,892 shares traded or 4.90% up from the average. Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) has declined 3.40% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AL News: 10/05/2018 – Air Lease 1Q Rev $381.2M; 03/04/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP – ORDER VALUED AT $936.8 MLN AT LIST PRICES; 03/04/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP – NEW ORDER RAISES ALC’S TOTAL 737 MAX ORDERS TO 138; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE SEES AIRCRAFT IN SHORT SUPPLY OVER NEXT 3-4 YEARS; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE USING US TAX SAVINGS TO BUY YOUNG, USED AIRCRAFT; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE 1Q ADJ EPS $1.38; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE TARGETING AIRCRAFT SALES FOR 2H 2018: PLUEGER; 02/05/2018 – Air Lease Names Daniel Verwholt as Treasurer; 05/04/2018 – Air Lease Corporation Activity Update for the First Quarter of 2018; 10/05/2018 – Air Lease 1Q EPS $1.00

Investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold AAR Corp. shares while 44 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 30.23 million shares or 4.03% less from 31.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fmr Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% of its portfolio in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR). Aqr Management Lc accumulated 77,252 shares or 0% of the stock. D E Shaw & Co stated it has 14,092 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Paloma Partners Mgmt Communication reported 22,637 shares. State Street owns 0% invested in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) for 1.72M shares. 3,044 are held by Pnc Finance Svcs Group. Texas Permanent School Fund invested in 22,161 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 4,323 are held by Riverhead Mngmt Ltd Company. Cortina Asset Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 159,791 shares. Moreover, Asset has 0.03% invested in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 23,234 shares. Voya Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Company owns 21,196 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins Com The owns 21,407 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Hudson Bay Capital Mgmt Ltd Partnership owns 74,404 shares. 32,202 were reported by Comerica Natl Bank.

More notable recent AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR): The Best Of Both Worlds – Yahoo Finance” on August 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) A Risky Investment? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Investors skittish on airline stocks – Seeking Alpha” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Why Warren Buffett Doesn’t Care About Airline Stock Turbulence – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Airline stocks sized up as earnings pour in – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

AAR CORP. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.44 billion. The companyÂ’s Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services. It has a 200 P/E ratio. This segment also sells and leases new, overhauled, and repaired engine and airframe parts and components; and provides inventory and repair programs, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components, as well as performance logistics programs in support of the U.S.

Among 3 analysts covering AAR (NYSE:AIR), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. AAR has $5000 highest and $42 lowest target. $46.67’s average target is 13.83% above currents $41 stock price. AAR had 5 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, March 20, the company rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity. On Wednesday, March 20 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Buy”.

Among 2 analysts covering Air Lease (NYSE:AL), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Air Lease has $52 highest and $39 lowest target. $45.50’s average target is 16.67% above currents $39 stock price. Air Lease had 3 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained it with “Hold” rating and $39 target in Monday, February 25 report.

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet transport aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company has market cap of $4.36 billion. The firm also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines. It has a 7.98 P/E ratio. In addition, it provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios.