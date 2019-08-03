AAR Corp. (AIR) and Astronics Corporation (NASDAQ:ATRO) Comparing side by side

AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) and Astronics Corporation (NASDAQ:ATRO) have been rivals in the Aerospace/Defense Products & Services for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AAR Corp. 35 0.69 N/A 2.23 18.75 Astronics Corporation 36 1.41 N/A 3.74 9.85

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of AAR Corp. and Astronics Corporation. Astronics Corporation has higher revenue and earnings than AAR Corp. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. AAR Corp.’s presently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than Astronics Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AAR Corp. 0.00% 0.8% 0.5% Astronics Corporation 0.00% 30.9% 15.7%

Risk & Volatility

AAR Corp.’s current beta is 1.19 and it happens to be 19.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Astronics Corporation’s 38.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.38 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of AAR Corp. are 2.7 and 1.2. Competitively, Astronics Corporation has 2.4 and 1.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. AAR Corp.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Astronics Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown AAR Corp. and Astronics Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AAR Corp. 0 0 3 3.00 Astronics Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 15.12% for AAR Corp. with consensus price target of $46.67. Meanwhile, Astronics Corporation’s consensus price target is $42, while its potential upside is 18.11%. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Astronics Corporation is looking more favorable than AAR Corp.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 91.7% of AAR Corp. shares and 86.1% of Astronics Corporation shares. Insiders owned 3.6% of AAR Corp. shares. Comparatively, 1.6% are Astronics Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AAR Corp. -1.64% 14.5% 24.51% 13.35% -10.06% 12.1% Astronics Corporation -3.71% -11.99% 10.7% 19.8% 10.98% 20.99%

For the past year AAR Corp. has weaker performance than Astronics Corporation

Summary

Astronics Corporation beats AAR Corp. on 9 of the 11 factors.

AAR CORP. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The companyÂ’s Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services. This segment also sells and leases new, overhauled, and repaired engine and airframe parts and components; and provides inventory and repair programs, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components, as well as performance-based logistics programs in support of the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) and foreign governments. In addition, it offers airframe inspection, maintenance, repair and overhaul, painting, line maintenance, airframe modification, structural repair, avionic and installation, exterior and interior refurbishment, and engineering and support services; repairs and overhauls landing gears, wheels, and brakes; and sells and leases used commercial aircraft. The companyÂ’s Expeditionary Services segment provides products and services supporting the movement of equipment and personnel by the U.S. DoD, foreign governments, and non-governmental organizations. Its expeditionary airlift services offer fixed- and rotary-wing flight operations, such as search and rescue operations, and transporting personnel and cargo. This segment also designs, manufactures, and repairs transportation pallets, and various containers and shelters, as well as composite materials for commercial, business, and military aircraft; and provides engineering, design, and system integration services for command and control systems. The company primarily markets and sells products and services through its employees and foreign sales representatives. As of May 31, 2017, its portfolio consisted of two aircraft owned through joint ventures. AAR CORP. was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in Wood Dale, Illinois.

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, electronics, and semiconductor industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems; electrical power generation, distribution, and motions systems; aircraft structures; avionics products; and system certification and other products. This segment serves airframe manufacturers (OEM) that build aircraft for the commercial, military, and general aviation markets; suppliers; and aircraft operators, such as airlines and branches of the U.S. Department of Defense, as well as the Federal Aviation Administration and airport operators. The Test Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, and maintains automatic test systems, subsystems, and instruments that support the semiconductor, aerospace, communications, and weapons test systems, as well as training and simulation devices for commercial and military applications. It serves OEMs and prime government contractors for consumer electronics and military products. The company also provides and engineering, design, and certification solutions for commercial aircraft, specializing in connectivity, in-flight entertainment, and electrical power systems. Astronics Corporation was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in East Aurora, New York.