Aar Com (AIR) Holder Pinebridge Investments LP Trimmed Stake by $333,248; Pros Holdings (PRO) Holder Whetstone Capital Advisors Has Decreased Its Stake by $591,990 as Stock Price Rose

Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Pros Holdings Inc (PRO) by 2.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc sold 14,095 shares as the company’s stock rose 29.15% with the market. The hedge fund held 648,252 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.38M, down from 662,347 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Pros Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 9.02% or $6.08 during the last trading session, reaching $73.49. About 627,605 shares traded or 16.03% up from the average. PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) has risen 53.19% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.76% the S&P500. Some Historical PRO News: 01/05/2018 – Pros Holdings Presenting at Conference May 4; 26/04/2018 – PROS Holdings 1Q Loss/Shr 58c; 26/04/2018 – PROS HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY NET LOSS PER SHARE $0.58; 16/04/2018 – PROS Selects Noted Author, Business Thinker Jim Collins as Outperform 2018 Headliner; 26/04/2018 – PROS HOLDINGS INC SEES 2018 TOTAL REVENUE $188.0 MLN TO $191.0 MLN; 21/04/2018 – DJ PROS Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PRO); 27/04/2018 – PROS HOLDINGS INC PRO.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $38 FROM $34; 09/04/2018 – PROS Unveils Plans for Outperform 2018 Global Conference; 21/05/2018 – PROS HOLDINGS INC PRO.N : NORTHLAND CAPITAL RAISES TO OUTPERFORM; TARGET PRICE $40; 26/04/2018 – PROS Holdings 1Q Rev $47.9M

Pinebridge Investments Lp decreased its stake in Aar Corp Com (AIR) by 28.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinebridge Investments Lp sold 10,414 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.83% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 26,641 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $866,000, down from 37,055 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinebridge Investments Lp who had been investing in Aar Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.47B market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $42.27. About 215,536 shares traded. AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) has declined 29.46% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.89% the S&P500. Some Historical AIR News: 20/03/2018 AAR Corp 3Q EPS 44c; 25/05/2018 – AAR CORP – DAVID P. STORCH WILL CONTINUE AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER UNTIL HIS RETIREMENT ON MAY 31, 2018; 24/05/2018 – AAR 4Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 29C, EST. 51C; 21/05/2018 – AAR SEES 4Q CONT OPS RESULTS SIMILAR, SLIGHTLY IMPROVED VS 3Q; 15/05/2018 – MARCATO REDUCED DXC, AIR IN 1Q: 13F; 20/03/2018 – RPT-AAR CORP – AFFIRMING GUIDANCE FOR FISCAL 2019; 08/05/2018 – GW&K Investment Buys New 1.5% Position in AAR; 20/03/2018 – AAR Corp Backs FY19 Sales $2.1B-$2.2B; 21/05/2018 – AAR CITES ADMINISTRATIVE DELAYS UNDER STATE DEPT. AWARD PACT; 20/03/2018 – AAR 3Q EPS CONT OPS 90C

Investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold AIR shares while 44 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 30.23 million shares or 4.03% less from 31.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mason Street Advsr Limited Liability invested 0.01% of its portfolio in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR). Caxton Associates Lp holds 0.05% of its portfolio in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) for 10,816 shares. Victory Cap Mngmt has invested 0% in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR). North Star Inv Mgmt accumulated 2,000 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Canal Insur Company invested in 0.25% or 22,547 shares. Federated Investors Inc Pa holds 24,325 shares. Heartland has invested 0.47% in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR). Manufacturers Life Co The has invested 0% in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR). Assetmark reported 0% of its portfolio in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR). Jpmorgan Chase & owns 157,297 shares. 78,564 were reported by Tiaa Cref Investment Mngmt Ltd Co. Northern Trust has 0.01% invested in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) for 1.27M shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0% in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) or 165,484 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund has 31,900 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt stated it has 377,359 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Pinebridge Investments Lp, which manages about $38.23 billion and $4.93B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nmi Hldgs Inc Cl A (NASDAQ:NMIH) by 35,817 shares to 53,420 shares, valued at $1.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in F5 Networks Inc Com (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 3,311 shares in the quarter, for a total of 73,593 shares, and has risen its stake in Cinemark Holdings Inc Com (NYSE:CNK).

