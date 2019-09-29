AAR (AIR) to pay $0.08 on Oct 21, 2019; Griffin Asset Management Trimmed By $574,525 Its Metlife (MET) Position

AAR Corp (NYSE:AIR) is expected to pay $0.08 on Oct 21, 2019. (NYSE:AIR) shareholders before Oct 4, 2019 will receive the $0.08 dividend. AAR Corp’s current price of $41.85 translates into 0.18% yield. AAR Corp’s dividend has Oct 7, 2019 as record date. Sep 25, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 1.23% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $41.85. About 332,527 shares traded or 20.39% up from the average. AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) has declined 10.06% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.06% the S&P500. Some Historical AIR News: 20/03/2018 – AAR Corp Backs FY19 Sales $2.1B-$2.2B; 20/03/2018 AAR Corp 3Q EPS 44c; 20/03/2018 – AAR Corp Backs FY19 Cont Ops EPS $2.50-EPS $2.80; 16/05/2018 – Héroux-Devtek Signs a Landing Gear Remanufacturing Contract with AAR in Support of the U.S. Air Force; 21/05/2018 – AAR SEES 4Q CONT OPS RESULTS SIMILAR, SLIGHTLY IMPROVED VS 3Q; 24/05/2018 – AAR 4Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 29C, EST. 51C; 20/03/2018 – AAR CORP – AFFIRMING GUIDANCE FOR FISCAL 2019; 08/05/2018 – GW&K Investment Buys New 1.5% Position in AAR; 17/04/2018 – AAR Announces Cash Dividend; 21/05/2018 – AAR CORP. UPDATES 4Q VIEW ON SLOWER RAMP-UP OF WASS PROGRAM

Griffin Asset Management Inc decreased Metlife Inc (MET) stake by 20.19% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Griffin Asset Management Inc analyzed 11,725 shares as Metlife Inc (MET)'s stock rose 8.12%. The Griffin Asset Management Inc holds 46,356 shares with $2.30M value, down from 58,081 last quarter. Metlife Inc now has $44.35 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $47.36. About 3.74 million shares traded. MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) has risen 8.00% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.00% the S&P500.

Among 4 analysts covering MetLife (NYSE:MET), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. MetLife has $5300 highest and $4100 lowest target. $48.20’s average target is 1.77% above currents $47.36 stock price. MetLife had 8 analyst reports since April 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Tuesday, April 9 by UBS. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, April 12 by Deutsche Bank. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Tuesday, August 20 by Morgan Stanley. Citigroup maintained it with “Sell” rating and $4100 target in Friday, September 13 report.

Analysts await MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.41 earnings per share, up 2.17% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.38 per share. MET’s profit will be $1.32 billion for 8.40 P/E if the $1.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.38 actual earnings per share reported by MetLife, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.17% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1 in 2019Q1. Griffin Asset Management holds 46,356 shares or 0.29% of its portfolio.

Griffin Asset Management Inc increased Medtronic Inc (NYSE:MDT) stake by 5,550 shares to 48,497 valued at $4.72 million in 2019Q2.

AAR CORP. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.47 billion. The company's Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services. It currently has negative earnings. This segment also sells and leases new, overhauled, and repaired engine and airframe parts and components; and provides inventory and repair programs, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components, as well as performance logistics programs in support of the U.S.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.34, from 1.55 in 2019Q1.