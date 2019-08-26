Aar (AIR) Shareholder Foundry Partners Lowered Position by $2.92 Million as Shares Rose; As Entercom Communications (ETM) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder A-R-T- Advisors Has Decreased by $564,000 Its Holding

A-R-T- Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Entercom Communications Corp (ETM) by 61.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. A-R-T- Advisors Llc sold 112,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.72% . The hedge fund held 69,245 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $364,000, down from 182,045 at the end of the previous reported quarter. A-R-T- Advisors Llc who had been investing in Entercom Communications Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $503.03M market cap company. The stock decreased 8.07% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $3.53. About 1.20 million shares traded. Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) has declined 23.76% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.76% the S&P500. Some Historical ETM News: 03/05/2018 – UNITED STATES TRAFFIC NETWORK – FURTHER TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 08/03/2018 – Correct: Entercom 4Q EPS $2.58; 16/05/2018 – Entercom Comms Presenting at Gamco Conference Jun 7; 15/05/2018 – Aristeia Capital LLC Exits Position in Entercom Comms; 03/05/2018 – ENTERCOM, UNIV. OF OREGON IN 4-YR BROADCAST RIGHTS PACT; 21/05/2018 – Entercom Communications Corp. Announces Quarterly Dividend; 08/05/2018 – Entercom 1Q Adj EPS 0c; 08/03/2018 – Entercom 4Q EPS $2.62; 08/05/2018 – Entercom 1Q Loss/Shr 10c; 08/03/2018 Entercom 4Q Rev $246.6M

Foundry Partners Llc decreased its stake in Aar Corp (AIR) by 26.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foundry Partners Llc sold 91,276 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.51% . The institutional investor held 257,884 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.38 million, down from 349,160 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foundry Partners Llc who had been investing in Aar Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.73% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $41. About 163,884 shares traded. AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) has declined 10.06% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.06% the S&P500. Some Historical AIR News: 20/03/2018 – AAR Corp Backs FY19 Sales $2.1B-$2.2B; 21/05/2018 – AAR CORP. UPDATES 4Q VIEW ON SLOWER RAMP-UP OF WASS PROGRAM; 08/05/2018 – GW&K Investment Buys New 1.5% Position in AAR; 21/05/2018 – AAR CORP AIR.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $2.74 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 01/05/2018 – AAR Named to Forbes’ America’s Best Employers List; 20/03/2018 – AAR CORP AIR.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $2.73, REV VIEW $2.20 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 17/04/2018 – AAR Announces Cash Dividend; 25/05/2018 – AAR CORP – DAVID P. STORCH WILL CONTINUE AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER UNTIL HIS RETIREMENT ON MAY 31, 2018; 20/03/2018 – AAR 3Q EPS CONT OPS 90C; 20/03/2018 AAR Corp 3Q EPS 44c

Foundry Partners Llc, which manages about $1.13 billion and $2.49B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) by 232,653 shares to 1.39 million shares, valued at $22.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Umpqua Hldgs Corp Com (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 80,511 shares in the quarter, for a total of 430,058 shares, and has risen its stake in Jpmorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM).

Analysts await AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) to report earnings on September, 24. They expect $0.52 EPS, down 3.70% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.54 per share. AIR’s profit will be $18.24 million for 19.71 P/E if the $0.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual EPS reported by AAR Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -18.75% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold AIR shares while 44 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 30.23 million shares or 4.03% less from 31.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. North Star Investment Mngmt owns 2,000 shares. Acadian Asset Ltd Llc holds 1,377 shares. Martingale Asset Mgmt LP holds 12,800 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 6,279 were accumulated by Jump Trading Lc. Millennium Management Llc holds 340,261 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Manufacturers Life Com The owns 0% invested in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) for 21,407 shares. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky has invested 0% in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR). Rafferty Asset Mngmt Ltd Com has invested 0% in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR). Ls Ltd has 969 shares. Bancorp Of Mellon holds 0% or 446,229 shares in its portfolio. Ny State Teachers Retirement System invested 0.01% of its portfolio in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR). Gemmer Asset Management Limited has invested 0% in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR). Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio reported 3,375 shares. Prelude Cap Limited Company has invested 0% in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR). Natl Bank Of America Corporation De holds 296,859 shares.

More notable recent AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Today’s Pickup: California Emissions Decline As Car, Truck Pollution Rises – Benzinga” on August 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why You Might Be Interested In Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Evolution Order For Airbus A220 – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Sealed Air Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Air Lease Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Since February 28, 2019, it had 8 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $11.74 million activity.

More notable recent Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Entercom -15% on slashed dividend – Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) – Seeking Alpha” on August 09, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Entercom Communications to Report 2019 First Quarter Financial Results, Host Conference Call on April 30 – Business Wire” published on April 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) A Volatile Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Insider Weekends: Trio Of AbbVie Insiders Buy Shares – Seeking Alpha” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “With EPS Growth And More, U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Is Interesting – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

A-R-T- Advisors Llc, which manages about $4.41 billion and $1.67B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 11,164 shares to 18,191 shares, valued at $1.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schweitzer (NYSE:SWM) by 11,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Compass Minerals Intl Inc (NYSE:CMP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.79 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.70, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 10 investors sold ETM shares while 42 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 109.13 million shares or 4.05% less from 113.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management holds 169 shares. Citigroup has 36,602 shares for 0% of their portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement Sys has invested 0% in Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM). D E Shaw Communications has 0% invested in Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) for 218,377 shares. Gabelli Funds Llc holds 0.05% in Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) or 1.43M shares. American Int Grp Incorporated reported 81,660 shares. Lsv Asset, a Illinois-based fund reported 7.29 million shares. Fmr Ltd Llc invested 0% in Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM). Hsbc Public Limited Company owns 31,826 shares. Teton Advsr stated it has 78,700 shares. Parametric Ltd Com, Washington-based fund reported 447,866 shares. Fifth Third National Bank holds 0% in Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) or 153 shares. Advisory Service Lc stated it has 1,351 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 677,760 are owned by Raymond James And. Trexquant Investment LP stated it has 0.02% in Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM).