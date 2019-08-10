Aar (AIR) Position Has Upped by Beach Point Capital Management Lp; Phillips 66 (PSX) Stake Maintained by Gamco Investors Et Al

Beach Point Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Aar Corp (AIR) by 14.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beach Point Capital Management Lp bought 72,449 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.51% . The hedge fund held 562,826 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.30M, up from 490,377 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beach Point Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Aar Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.50% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $40.96. About 171,084 shares traded. AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) has declined 10.06% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.06% the S&P500. Some Historical AIR News: 21/05/2018 – AAR CORP – REAFFIRMING FISCAL 2019 GUIDANCE OF SALES IN THE RANGE OF $2.1 BILLION TO $2.2 BILLION; 20/03/2018 – AAR Corp Backs FY19 Cont Ops EPS $2.50-EPS $2.80; 21/05/2018 – AAR CORP. UPDATES 4Q VIEW ON SLOWER RAMP-UP OF WASS PROGRAM; 16/05/2018 – HEROUX-DEVTEK GETS PACT WITH AAR, POTENTIAL VALUE OVER C$65M; 16/05/2018 – HEROUX DEVTEK SAYS SIGNED A 4-YEAR AGREEMENT WITH AAR CORPORATION; 08/05/2018 – GW&K Investment Buys New 1.5% Position in AAR; 20/03/2018 – AAR Corp Backs FY19 Sales $2.1B-$2.2B; 20/03/2018 – AAR CORP – AFFIRMING GUIDANCE FOR FISCAL 2019; 20/03/2018 – AAR CORP AIR.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $2.73, REV VIEW $2.20 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 16/05/2018 – Héroux-Devtek Signs a Landing Gear Remanufacturing Contract with AAR in Support of the U.S. Air Force

Gamco Investors Inc Et Al increased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 6.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gamco Investors Inc Et Al bought 3,910 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.67% . The hedge fund held 67,151 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.39M, up from 63,241 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gamco Investors Inc Et Al who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $100.44. About 1.63 million shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500.

Beach Point Capital Management Lp, which manages about $8.09 billion and $404.07M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eqt Corp (NYSE:EQT) by 264,975 shares to 712,762 shares, valued at $14.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) by 222,772 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 638,689 shares, and cut its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC).

Gamco Investors Inc Et Al, which manages about $13.11B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE) by 150,270 shares to 3.85M shares, valued at $162.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cable One Inc by 814 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,025 shares, and cut its stake in Canterbury Pk Hldg Corp (NASDAQ:CPHC).

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $165,816 activity.