AAR (AIR) Investors: Stifel Reiterates Buy Rating, Sees $55.0000/Share; Snyder Capital Management LP Has Boosted Its Waters Corp. (WAT) Stake

Snyder Capital Management LP increased Waters Corp. (WAT) stake by 33.25% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Snyder Capital Management LP acquired 2,928 shares as Waters Corp. (WAT)’s stock declined 0.47%. The Snyder Capital Management LP holds 11,733 shares with $2.53 million value, up from 8,805 last quarter. Waters Corp. now has $14.62 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.53% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $219.04. About 12,477 shares traded. Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) has risen 9.19% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WAT News: 20/04/2018 – NH Senate: Connors, Rumpf & Gove Hail Signing of Law to Prevent Offshore Drilling in State Waters; 24/04/2018 – Waters Corp 1Q Net $112M; 04/04/2018 – Rep. Waters: Rep. Waters on the 50th Anniversary of the Assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr; 24/04/2018 – Waters Corp 1Q Adj EPS $1.59; 08/05/2018 – Caterpillar Looks to Calm the Waters After Good-as-It-Gets Rout; 11/04/2018 – HouseFinCmteDems: Waters Statement on the 50th Anniversary of the Fair Housing Act; 29/05/2018 – Nestlé Waters North America And WWE® Announce “Choose Water” Campaign; 19/03/2018 – Kona Gold Solutions, Inc. Announces New Distribution Partner for Its HighDrate CBD Energy Waters; 27/05/2018 – China Protests U.S. Warships in Disputed Waters; 15/05/2018 – LAND SECURITIES – AS UK PREPARES FOR EXIT FROM EU, NAVIGATING UNCERTAIN WATERS IN NEAR TERM AND EXPECT INVESTMENT AND LEASING VOLUMES IN PROPERTY MARKET TO BE MORE SUBDUED

Equity research analysts at Stifel have $55.0000 TP on AAR (NYSE:AIR). Stifel’s TP indicates a potential upside of 28.41% from the company’s last stock close price. The rating was shown in an analyst report on Thursday, 26 September.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 36 investors sold WAT shares while 186 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 144 raised stakes. 61.35 million shares or 1.53% less from 62.30 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Atlas Browninc owns 2,319 shares for 0.34% of their portfolio. Cadence Capital Management Ltd Liability Corp has 0.12% invested in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) for 5,622 shares. Natl Bank Of Stockton stated it has 5,110 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) for 127,348 shares. Lowe Brockenbrough & Inc accumulated 1,528 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Trillium Asset Management reported 94,876 shares or 0.99% of all its holdings. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.05% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Highstreet Asset stated it has 1,918 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Amundi Pioneer Asset, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 42,744 shares. Buffington Mohr Mcneal holds 0.22% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) or 3,280 shares. 1,395 were reported by Ingalls & Snyder Ltd Company. Jpmorgan Chase And has 0.01% invested in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Columbia Asset Mngmt invested 0.22% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). The Oregon-based Becker Mngmt Inc has invested 0.02% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Marshfield Assocs invested in 52,502 shares or 0.72% of the stock.

Among 3 analysts covering Waters Corporation Common Stock (NYSE:WAT), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Waters Corporation Common Stock has $23000 highest and $20900 lowest target. $216.33’s average target is -1.24% below currents $219.04 stock price. Waters Corporation Common Stock had 4 analyst reports since April 24, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Neutral” on Wednesday, April 24. Robert W. Baird maintained Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) rating on Wednesday, April 24. Robert W. Baird has “Neutral” rating and $20900 target. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, April 24 with “Equal-Weight”.

Snyder Capital Management LP decreased Cabot Corp. (NYSE:CBT) stake by 41,859 shares to 1.08 million valued at $51.64M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Entegris Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) stake by 248,333 shares and now owns 2.94 million shares. Power Integrations Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.34, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 25 investors sold AAR Corp. shares while 46 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 30.40 million shares or 0.57% more from 30.23 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. South Dakota Invest Council has 28,850 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. 22,547 were reported by Canal Insur Company. 273,270 were accumulated by Bancorp Of America Corp De. Manufacturers Life Comm The holds 20,783 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans invested in 25,605 shares or 0% of the stock. Globeflex Cap L P holds 0.1% of its portfolio in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) for 12,491 shares. Glenmede Trust Co Na invested in 0.09% or 570,258 shares. 275,370 were accumulated by Mairs And Pwr Inc. Sei Invests Commerce invested in 0% or 26,659 shares. D E Shaw Comm, New York-based fund reported 8,616 shares. Pinebridge Invests L P accumulated 30,859 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Zebra Capital Ltd Liability Company reported 8,537 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System holds 24,100 shares. Fisher Asset Ltd Liability Co accumulated 996,456 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Invesco has 187,439 shares for 0% of their portfolio.