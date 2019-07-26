Aapl (AAPL) Shareholder Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Has Boosted Stake by $331,695; Constellium Nv (CSTM) Holding Held by Skytop Capital Management Llc

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Llc increased its stake in Aapl (AAPL) by 2.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Llc bought 1,755 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 72,414 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.76M, up from 70,659 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Llc who had been investing in Aapl for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $956.73B market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $207.94. About 12.09 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 27/04/2018 – More than one-fifth of the S&P 500 companies report earnings, and a highlight is Apple, which has been beaten down ahead of its report; 24/04/2018 – AMS SAYS MAJOR CONSUMER CUSTOMER IS DEEMPHASISING CURRENT GENERATION OF ITS PRODUCTS IN FAVOUR OF NEXT GENERATION; 16/03/2018 – Top VC deals: Apple buys Texture, Magna backs Lyft, Snoop Dogg raises a $45 million fund; 01/05/2018 – Technalysis’ O’Donnell Says Big Misread in Apple Component Players (Video); 07/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS PROMOTION OF GREG ABEL AND AJIT JAIN TO BERKSHIRE VICE CHAIRMEN HAS BEEN “VERY VERY GOOD” FOR COMPANY; 01/05/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook is ‘optimistic’ that trade tensions with China will be resolved; 01/05/2018 – APPLE SEES 3Q REV. $51.5B TO $53.5B, EST. $51.4B; 02/05/2018 – Frieze Art Fair goes large in the Big Apple; 29/05/2018 – Apple Switch to Full OLED IPhone Lineup Seen Unlikely by 2019; 13/03/2018 – APPLE WORLDWIDE DEVELOPERS CONFERENCE 2018 SAN JOSE JUNE 4-8

Skytop Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Constellium Nv (CSTM) by 40.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skytop Capital Management Llc bought 330,896 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.36% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.15 million shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.18M, up from 818,902 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skytop Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Constellium Nv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $12.64. About 1.03 million shares traded or 8.03% up from the average. Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) has declined 19.91% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CSTM News: 17/05/2018 – CONSTELLIUM PARIS: CONSTELLIUM TO EXPAND OPS IN DECIN, CZECH; 17/05/2018 – Constellium Favored by 5 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 14/05/2018 – Primecap Adds Moody’s, Exits Constellium, Cuts Biogen: 13F; 27/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM NV CSTM.N : SEAPORT GLOBAL RAISES TO BUY, RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $16 FROM $14; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM 1Q REV. EU1.4B; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM NV CSTM.N SAYS RUSAL IS NOT BIG SUPPLIER, ACCOUNTS FOR ABOUT 2-3 PERCENT OF THEIR METAL IMPUTS

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

