AAON Inc. (AAON)’s Financial Results Comparing With Industrea Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BBCP)

AAON Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) and Industrea Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BBCP), both competing one another are General Building Materials companies. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AAON Inc. 43 5.83 N/A 0.94 49.83 Industrea Acquisition Corp. 7 1.17 N/A -1.12 0.00

Demonstrates AAON Inc. and Industrea Acquisition Corp. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows AAON Inc. and Industrea Acquisition Corp.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AAON Inc. 0.00% 19.8% 15.6% Industrea Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

AAON Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.3 while its Quick Ratio is 1.6. On the competitive side is, Industrea Acquisition Corp. which has a 0.8 Current Ratio and a 0.7 Quick Ratio. AAON Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Industrea Acquisition Corp.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 74.1% of AAON Inc. shares and 36.7% of Industrea Acquisition Corp. shares. AAON Inc.’s share held by insiders are 19.2%. On the other hand, insiders held about 9.7% of Industrea Acquisition Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AAON Inc. -1.5% -2.02% 19.19% 7.81% 58.1% 33.03% Industrea Acquisition Corp. -6% -23.41% -28.98% -49.31% -47.35% -37.18%

For the past year AAON Inc. had bullish trend while Industrea Acquisition Corp. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 8 factors AAON Inc. beats Industrea Acquisition Corp.

AAON, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. Its products consist of rooftop units, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, self-contained units, and coils. The company markets and sells its products to retail, manufacturing, educational, lodging, supermarket, medical, and other commercial industries. AAON, Inc. sells its products through a network of manufacturersÂ’ representatives and internal sales force. The company was founded in 1987 and is based in Tulsa, Oklahoma.