AAON Inc. (AAON)’s Financial Results Comparing With Griffon Corporation (NYSE:GFF)

Since AAON Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) and Griffon Corporation (NYSE:GFF) are part of the General Building Materials industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AAON Inc. 44 5.89 N/A 0.94 49.83 Griffon Corporation 16 0.35 N/A 0.64 24.69

Table 1 highlights AAON Inc. and Griffon Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Griffon Corporation seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to AAON Inc. The company that is currently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher P/E ratio. AAON Inc.’s currently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than Griffon Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AAON Inc. 0.00% 19.8% 15.6% Griffon Corporation 0.00% 2.5% 0.6%

Risk and Volatility

A 0.94 beta indicates that AAON Inc. is 6.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500. Competitively, Griffon Corporation’s beta is 2.16 which is 116.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of AAON Inc. are 3.3 and 1.6. Competitively, Griffon Corporation has 2.7 and 1.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. AAON Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Griffon Corporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both AAON Inc. and Griffon Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 74.1% and 66.5% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 19.2% of AAON Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 8.2% of Griffon Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AAON Inc. -1.5% -2.02% 19.19% 7.81% 58.1% 33.03% Griffon Corporation -2.18% -19.42% -10.96% 24.25% -29.37% 50.05%

For the past year AAON Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Griffon Corporation.

Summary

AAON Inc. beats on 10 of the 10 factors Griffon Corporation.

AAON, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. Its products consist of rooftop units, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, self-contained units, and coils. The company markets and sells its products to retail, manufacturing, educational, lodging, supermarket, medical, and other commercial industries. AAON, Inc. sells its products through a network of manufacturersÂ’ representatives and internal sales force. The company was founded in 1987 and is based in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Griffon Corporation, through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, engages in home and building, telephonics, and plastic products businesses worldwide. Its Home & Building Products segment manufactures and markets long-handled tools and landscaping products for homeowners and professionals; and residential and commercial garage doors to professional dealers and home center retail chains. The companyÂ’s Telephonics segment designs, develops, manufactures, and provides logistical support and lifecycle sustainment services; and intelligence, surveillance, and communications solutions to defense, aerospace, and commercial customers. Its Clopay Plastic Products segment develops and produces embossed, laminated, and printed specialty plastic films for hygienic, health-care, and industrial products; and sells to consumer products companies. Griffon Corporation was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in New York, New York.