AAON Inc. (AAON)’s Financial Results Comparing With Armstrong World Industries Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

This is a contrast between AAON Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) and Armstrong World Industries Inc. (NYSE:AWI) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are General Building Materials and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AAON Inc. 45 5.90 N/A 0.94 49.83 Armstrong World Industries Inc. 84 4.69 N/A 3.60 24.46

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of AAON Inc. and Armstrong World Industries Inc. Armstrong World Industries Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to AAON Inc. Company that currently has a higher P/E ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. AAON Inc. is trading at a higher P/E ratio than Armstrong World Industries Inc., indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AAON Inc. 0.00% 19.8% 15.6% Armstrong World Industries Inc. 0.00% 61.6% 10.3%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.94 beta means AAON Inc.’s volatility is 6.00% less than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, Armstrong World Industries Inc.’s beta is 1.83 which is 83.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of AAON Inc. is 1.6 while its Current Ratio is 3.3. Meanwhile, Armstrong World Industries Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.3 while its Quick Ratio is 1.1. AAON Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Armstrong World Industries Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for AAON Inc. and Armstrong World Industries Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AAON Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Armstrong World Industries Inc. 0 2 3 2.60

Competitively Armstrong World Industries Inc. has a consensus price target of $98.2, with potential upside of 0.50%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 74.1% of AAON Inc. shares and 0% of Armstrong World Industries Inc. shares. Insiders held 19.2% of AAON Inc. shares. Comparatively, Armstrong World Industries Inc. has 0.7% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AAON Inc. -1.5% -2.02% 19.19% 7.81% 58.1% 33.03% Armstrong World Industries Inc. 1.13% 3.31% 26.9% 30.94% 49.57% 51.21%

For the past year AAON Inc. has weaker performance than Armstrong World Industries Inc.

Summary

Armstrong World Industries Inc. beats on 7 of the 11 factors AAON Inc.

AAON, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. Its products consist of rooftop units, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, self-contained units, and coils. The company markets and sells its products to retail, manufacturing, educational, lodging, supermarket, medical, and other commercial industries. AAON, Inc. sells its products through a network of manufacturersÂ’ representatives and internal sales force. The company was founded in 1987 and is based in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems for use primarily in the construction and renovation of residential, commercial, and institutional buildings worldwide. The company produces suspended fiber and metal ceiling systems, and complementary ceiling products, as well as acoustical ceiling, wall, and structural solutions; and sells suspension system products. It sells its commercial ceiling materials and accessories to resale distributors and ceiling system contractors; and residential ceiling products to wholesalers and retailers, including large home centers. The company was incorporated in 1891 and is headquartered in Lancaster, Pennsylvania.