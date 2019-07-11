AAON Inc. (AAON) and Quanex Building Products Corporation (NYSE:NX) Contrasting side by side

This is a contrast between AAON Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) and Quanex Building Products Corporation (NYSE:NX) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are General Building Materials and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AAON Inc. 44 5.84 N/A 0.94 49.83 Quanex Building Products Corporation 16 0.67 N/A 0.50 33.37

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of AAON Inc. and Quanex Building Products Corporation. Quanex Building Products Corporation appears to has lower revenue and earnings than AAON Inc. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher P/E ratio. AAON Inc.’s presently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than Quanex Building Products Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 has AAON Inc. and Quanex Building Products Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AAON Inc. 0.00% 19.8% 15.6% Quanex Building Products Corporation 0.00% 4.4% 2.4%

Volatility and Risk

AAON Inc. has a beta of 0.94 and its 6.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Quanex Building Products Corporation has beta of 1.09 which is 9.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

AAON Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3.3 and 1.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Quanex Building Products Corporation are 2.5 and 1.3 respectively. AAON Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Quanex Building Products Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for AAON Inc. and Quanex Building Products Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AAON Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Quanex Building Products Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Quanex Building Products Corporation’s average price target is $19, while its potential upside is 4.86%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 74.1% of AAON Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Quanex Building Products Corporation are owned by institutional investors. About 19.2% of AAON Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.7% of Quanex Building Products Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AAON Inc. -1.5% -2.02% 19.19% 7.81% 58.1% 33.03% Quanex Building Products Corporation 1.1% -0.48% -2.25% 6.24% -4.78% 21.56%

For the past year AAON Inc. has stronger performance than Quanex Building Products Corporation

Summary

AAON Inc. beats on 11 of the 11 factors Quanex Building Products Corporation.

AAON, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. Its products consist of rooftop units, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, self-contained units, and coils. The company markets and sells its products to retail, manufacturing, educational, lodging, supermarket, medical, and other commercial industries. AAON, Inc. sells its products through a network of manufacturersÂ’ representatives and internal sales force. The company was founded in 1987 and is based in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the window and door industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engineered Products and International Extrusion. It offers flexible insulating glass spacers; extruded vinyl profiles; window and door screens; and precision-formed metal and wood products, as well as solar panel sealants, wood flooring, trim moldings, vinyl decking, fencing, water retention barriers, hardware, conservatory roof components, kitchen and bath cabinet doors and components, solar edge tapes, and other products. The company sells its products to original equipment manufacturers in the residential new construction, and residential remodeling and replacement markets through sales representatives, direct sales force, distributors, and independent sales agents. Quanex Building Products Corporation is headquartered in Houston, Texas.