AAON Inc. (AAON) and MDU Resources Group Inc. (NYSE:MDU) Contrasting side by side

We will be comparing the differences between AAON Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) and MDU Resources Group Inc. (NYSE:MDU) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the General Building Materials industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AAON Inc. 47 5.35 N/A 0.94 54.27 MDU Resources Group Inc. 26 1.10 N/A 1.34 19.99

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of AAON Inc. and MDU Resources Group Inc. MDU Resources Group Inc. has lower revenue, but higher earnings than AAON Inc. The business that is more expensive between the two has a higher P/E ratio. AAON Inc. has been trading at a higher P/E ratio than MDU Resources Group Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents AAON Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) and MDU Resources Group Inc. (NYSE:MDU)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AAON Inc. 0.00% 19.8% 15.6% MDU Resources Group Inc. 0.00% 10.7% 3.9%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 0.94 shows that AAON Inc. is 6.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, MDU Resources Group Inc. is 32.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.68 beta.

Liquidity

AAON Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.3 while its Quick Ratio is 1.6. On the competitive side is, MDU Resources Group Inc. which has a 1.2 Current Ratio and a 0.9 Quick Ratio. AAON Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to MDU Resources Group Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 75.2% of AAON Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 69.2% of MDU Resources Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors. AAON Inc.’s share held by insiders are 19.7%. Competitively, MDU Resources Group Inc. has 0.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AAON Inc. -3.37% 2.15% 1.86% 40.29% 38.61% 44.89% MDU Resources Group Inc. 2.61% 4.49% 5.07% 5.48% -5.94% 12.16%

For the past year AAON Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than MDU Resources Group Inc.

Summary

AAON Inc. beats MDU Resources Group Inc. on 9 of the 10 factors.

AAON, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. Its products consist of rooftop units, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, self-contained units, and coils. The company markets and sells its products to retail, manufacturing, educational, lodging, supermarket, medical, and other commercial industries. AAON, Inc. sells its products through a network of manufacturersÂ’ representatives and internal sales force. The company was founded in 1987 and is based in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

MDU Resources Group, Inc. engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company operates through Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, and Construction Services segments. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming. As of December 31, 2016, it served 142,948 residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in 178 communities and adjacent rural areas. The Natural Gas Distribution segment distributes natural gas in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as Idaho, Minnesota, Oregon, and Washington; and offers related value-added services. It served approximately 922,408 residential, commercial, and industrial customers in 335 communities and adjacent rural areas. The Pipeline and Midstream segment provides natural gas transportation, underground storage, processing, and gathering services, as well as oil gathering and processing facilities in the Rocky Mountain and northern Great Plains regions. It also provides cathodic protection and other energy-related services. The Construction Materials and Contracting segment mines aggregates and markets crushed stone, sand, gravel, and related construction materials; and provides integrated contracting services in the central, southern, and western United States, as well as Alaska and Hawaii. The Construction Services segment constructs and maintains electric and communication lines, gas pipelines, fire suppression systems, and external lighting and traffic signalization equipment. This segment also offers utility excavation services, as well as electrical and mechanical services; and manufactures and distributes transmission line construction equipment and other supplies. MDU Resources Group, Inc. was founded in 1924 and is based in Bismarck, North Dakota.