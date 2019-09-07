AAON Inc. (AAON) and JELD-WEN Holding Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Comparing side by side

Both AAON Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) and JELD-WEN Holding Inc. (NYSE:JELD) are General Building Materials companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AAON Inc. 47 5.35 N/A 0.94 54.27 JELD-WEN Holding Inc. 20 0.40 N/A 1.08 20.38

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of AAON Inc. and JELD-WEN Holding Inc. JELD-WEN Holding Inc. seems to has lower revenue, but higher earnings compared to AAON Inc. The business that Presently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. AAON Inc.’s currently higher P/E ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AAON Inc. 0.00% 19.8% 15.6% JELD-WEN Holding Inc. 0.00% 15.6% 3.8%

Liquidity

AAON Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.3 and a Quick Ratio of 1.6. Competitively, JELD-WEN Holding Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.6 and has 0.9 Quick Ratio. AAON Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than JELD-WEN Holding Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for AAON Inc. and JELD-WEN Holding Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AAON Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 JELD-WEN Holding Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

JELD-WEN Holding Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $26 average price target and a 53.39% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 75.2% of AAON Inc. shares and 98.9% of JELD-WEN Holding Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 19.7% of AAON Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, JELD-WEN Holding Inc. has 1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AAON Inc. -3.37% 2.15% 1.86% 40.29% 38.61% 44.89% JELD-WEN Holding Inc. 1.91% 2.96% 7.77% 29.19% -20.01% 54.19%

For the past year AAON Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than JELD-WEN Holding Inc.

Summary

AAON Inc. beats JELD-WEN Holding Inc. on 8 of the 11 factors.

AAON, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. Its products consist of rooftop units, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, self-contained units, and coils. The company markets and sells its products to retail, manufacturing, educational, lodging, supermarket, medical, and other commercial industries. AAON, Inc. sells its products through a network of manufacturersÂ’ representatives and internal sales force. The company was founded in 1987 and is based in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. manufactures doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors and folding, or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, and aluminum windows. It also provides other ancillary products and services, such as shower enclosures and wardrobes, moldings, trim boards, lumber, cutstocks, glass, staircases, hardware and locks, cabinets, and screens, as well as molded door skins, and miscellaneous installation and other services. The company markets its products under the JELD-WEN brand, along with various regional brands, such as Swedoor, DANA, Corinthian, Stegbar, and Trend. Its customers include wholesale distributors and retailers, as well as individual contractors and consumers. The company was founded in 1960 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.