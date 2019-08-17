AAON Inc. (AAON) and Its Competitors Comparing side by side.

As General Building Materials company, AAON Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) is competing with its rivals based on the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

75.2% of AAON Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.68% of all General Building Materials’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 19.7% of AAON Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.22% of all General Building Materials companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have AAON Inc. and its rivals’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AAON Inc. 0.00% 19.80% 15.60% Industry Average 2.54% 15.99% 6.96%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares AAON Inc. and its rivals’ top-line revenue, net profit and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio AAON Inc. N/A 46 54.27 Industry Average 47.02M 1.85B 56.27

AAON Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. The business has a lower P/E ratio which is presently more affordable in compare to its rivals.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for AAON Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AAON Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 2.21 2.27 2.67

The peers have a potential upside of 32.30%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of AAON Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AAON Inc. -3.37% 2.15% 1.86% 40.29% 38.61% 44.89% Industry Average 4.06% 5.82% 17.90% 33.31% 18.77% 45.95%

For the past year AAON Inc. has weaker performance than AAON Inc.’s peers.

Liquidity

AAON Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.3 and a Quick Ratio of 1.6. Competitively, AAON Inc.’s rivals Current Ratio is 2.74 and has 1.85 Quick Ratio. AAON Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than AAON Inc.’s peers.

Risk and Volatility

AAON Inc. has a beta of 0.94 and its 6.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, AAON Inc.’s rivals have beta of 1.32 which is 32.45% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

AAON Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

AAON Inc.’s peers show that they’re better in 6 of the 6 factors compared to the company itself.

AAON, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. Its products consist of rooftop units, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, self-contained units, and coils. The company markets and sells its products to retail, manufacturing, educational, lodging, supermarket, medical, and other commercial industries. AAON, Inc. sells its products through a network of manufacturersÂ’ representatives and internal sales force. The company was founded in 1987 and is based in Tulsa, Oklahoma.