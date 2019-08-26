Aaon (AAON) Stock Price Rose While Capital Advisors Lifted by $9.79 Million Its Position; Msci (MSCI) Shareholder Strategic Global Advisors Has Trimmed Stake by $1.17 Million

Strategic Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Msci Inc (MSCI) by 78.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Global Advisors Llc sold 5,914 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.03% . The institutional investor held 1,594 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $317,000, down from 7,508 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Msci Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $2.65 during the last trading session, reaching $230.35. About 183,456 shares traded. MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) has risen 35.67% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.67% the S&P500. Some Historical MSCI News: 23/05/2018 – Global banks scrap for share of expected China MSCI trading boom; 10/04/2018 – Global X MSCI Greece ETF Closes Above 200-Day Average; 29/03/2018 – UBS ETF – MSCI Japan hedged to EUR UCITS ETF Above 200-D-MA; 03/05/2018 – MSCI 1Q ADJ EPS $1.31; 22/03/2018 – ComStage ETF MSCI World TRN UCITS ETF Below 200D-MA: Technicals; 09/03/2018 – Amundi ETF MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF Above 50-D-MA; 05/04/2018 – UBS ETF MSCI EMU UCITS ETF Closes Above 50D-MA: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – UBS Irl ETF plc – MSCI USA UCITS ETF Closes Below 50D-MA; 09/05/2018 – MSCI SAYS SECURITY DOESN’T MEET LIQUIDITY RULES FOR INCLUSION; 09/03/2018 – MSCI: A, B SHRS IN MSCI CHINA FREE INDEXES STARTING MAY REVIEW

Capital Advisors Inc increased its stake in Aaon Inc (AAON) by 6.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Advisors Inc bought 212,813 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.86% . The institutional investor held 3.28 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $151.12 million, up from 3.06M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Aaon Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $45.92. About 23,115 shares traded. AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) has risen 38.61% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.61% the S&P500. Some Historical AAON News: 23/03/2018 – AAON REPORTS PRICE BOOST; 18/05/2018 – Aaon Raises Semi-Annual Dividend to 16c Vs. 13c; 18/05/2018 – AAON BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 16C/SHR FROM 13C, EST. 15C; 06/03/2018 Aaon Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – AAON Federal Corporate Tax Rate Cut to 21% From 35% After Bonuses Paid to Employees; 23/04/2018 – DJ AAON Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AAON); 03/05/2018 – AAON Inc. 1Q EPS 8c; 23/03/2018 – AAON Announces Price Increase; 16/03/2018 – AAON Announces Officer Resignation; 03/05/2018 – AAON 1Q EPS 8c

Capital Advisors Inc, which manages about $934.81M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Flexshares Tr (GUNR) by 162,334 shares to 45,535 shares, valued at $1.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr by 1.11 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 175,783 shares, and cut its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.20, from 1.41 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 7 investors sold AAON shares while 46 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 37.11 million shares or 1.47% less from 37.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bank Of Montreal Can owns 2,114 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky reported 12,342 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Citadel Advsrs Llc invested 0% of its portfolio in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON). Gemmer Asset Ltd owns 109 shares. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Llc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON). Ls Ltd reported 1,224 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) or 2,552 shares. Stifel stated it has 43,179 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. California Public Employees Retirement Systems accumulated 0.01% or 92,230 shares. Conestoga Capital Advsr Limited Liability Company stated it has 1.59 million shares. Atlanta Mngmt L L C accumulated 588,251 shares. Credit Suisse Ag invested 0% of its portfolio in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON). State Of Wisconsin Invest Board owns 271,700 shares. Voya Invest reported 0% stake. M&T National Bank & Trust Corp reported 0% of its portfolio in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 21 investors sold MSCI shares while 156 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 128 raised stakes. 73.73 million shares or 4.67% less from 77.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brown Advisory owns 2,529 shares. Moreover, Retirement Of Alabama has 0.07% invested in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI). Cibc Asset invested in 0.03% or 26,425 shares. Findlay Park Prns Llp reported 194,041 shares or 0.35% of all its holdings. State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 0.06% stake. Minnesota-based Us National Bank De has invested 0% in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI). 115,021 were accumulated by Credit Suisse Ag. Ycg Ltd Llc stated it has 143,963 shares or 5% of all its holdings. Bancorp Of Montreal Can accumulated 131,898 shares. Dnb Asset Mngmt As owns 10,359 shares. Putnam Investments Ltd accumulated 0.07% or 152,359 shares. Nuveen Asset Ltd Liability Com, Illinois-based fund reported 55,862 shares. Wells Fargo And Co Mn owns 341,777 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Hartford Invest Mngmt invested 0.05% of its portfolio in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI). Invesco Ltd holds 429,323 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio.

Strategic Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $714.87 million and $475.26M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 2,529 shares to 10,153 shares, valued at $3.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA) by 18,137 shares in the quarter, for a total of 47,611 shares, and has risen its stake in Lamar Advertising Co New (NASDAQ:LAMR).