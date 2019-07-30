Aaon (AAON) Stake Has Lifted by Capital Advisors Inc; Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt Has Trimmed Position in Ecolab (ECL) by $35.20 Million as Stock Value Rose

Capital Advisors Inc increased its stake in Aaon Inc (AAON) by 6.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Advisors Inc bought 212,813 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 3.28M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $151.12 million, up from 3.06 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Aaon Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.68B market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $51.33. About 71,625 shares traded. AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) has risen 58.10% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AAON News: 23/03/2018 – AAON Announces Price Increase of Up to 5% on HVAC Equipment, Effective June 15; 06/03/2018 Aaon Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/03/2018 – AAON REPORTS OFFICER RESIGNATION; 03/05/2018 – AAON Federal Corporate Tax Rate Cut to 21% From 35% After Bonuses Paid to Employees; 03/05/2018 – AAON 1Q EPS 8c; 23/04/2018 – DJ AAON Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AAON); 23/03/2018 – AAON Announces Price Increase; 23/03/2018 – AAON REPORTS PRICE BOOST; 18/05/2018 – AAON BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 16C/SHR FROM 13C, EST. 15C; 16/03/2018 – AAON Announces Officer Resignation

Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt decreased its stake in Ecolab (ECL) by 8.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt sold 200,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.58% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.16M shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $381.86M, down from 2.36 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt who had been investing in Ecolab for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $59.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.32% or $4.65 during the last trading session, reaching $205.27. About 1.34M shares traded or 16.82% up from the average. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 22.95% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.52% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 06/03/2018 Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for March 13, 2018; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab Sees 12c-15c/Share in Charges for 2018; 07/03/2018 – ECOLAB – SOLD PHOSPHONATE COMPONENT BUSINESS IN CHINA TO ITALMATCH CHEMICALS SPA; 19/04/2018 – Ecolab Launches Cleanroom Portfolio in N Amer; 02/05/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for May 9, 2018; 07/03/2018 – ECOLAB SELLS CHINA INDUSTRIAL PHOSPHONATE CHEMICAL COMPONENT; 08/05/2018 – Ecolab Ranks Eighth on 2018 Best Corporate Citizens List; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab First Quarter Reported Diluted EPS $0.84 Adjusted Diluted EPS $0.91, +14%; Raised Full Year 2018 Adjusted Diluted EPS; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.23-Adj EPS $1.29; 22/05/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for May 30, 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 32 investors sold ECL shares while 326 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 286 raised stakes. 204.31 million shares or 2.94% less from 210.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Renaissance Inv Gru Ltd reported 2,670 shares stake. Ironwood Invest Limited Co invested in 2,074 shares or 0.3% of the stock. Fayez Sarofim And has 0% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas reported 11,000 shares. Gam Ag has invested 0.07% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Permanens Cap Lp has invested 0.01% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Two Sigma Secs Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0% or 1,142 shares. Ing Groep Nv holds 3,483 shares. Brown Advisory Inc reported 0.35% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Grace White holds 0.27% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) or 6,400 shares. Gould Asset Management Ltd Com Ca holds 0.25% or 3,840 shares in its portfolio. Armstrong Henry H reported 0.18% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). 1,767 are owned by Thompson Investment Management. Advisory Networks Ltd Com has invested 0.08% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Dubuque Bancorporation And Trust Co accumulated 0.37% or 13,134 shares.

Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt, which manages about $11.68 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 51,000 shares to 1.18M shares, valued at $1.39 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 1.30 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.44 million shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.20, from 1.41 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 7 investors sold AAON shares while 46 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 37.11 million shares or 1.47% less from 37.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameriprise invested 0.01% of its portfolio in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON). Captrust Advsrs reported 98 shares or 0% of all its holdings. State Street Corp invested 0% in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON). Bahl & Gaynor stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON). 30,221 are owned by Ubs Asset Americas. Kwmg Llc reported 0% stake. 91,766 are owned by Atria Invs Ltd Liability Corp. Personal Advsrs, a California-based fund reported 322,937 shares. Brown Advisory accumulated 60,515 shares or 0.01% of the stock. United Service Automobile Association holds 0% or 6,524 shares in its portfolio. Charles Schwab Inv Management Inc has 304,198 shares. Cim Lc invested 0.08% in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON). Moreover, Fifth Third Bank has 0% invested in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) for 159 shares. Sei Invs holds 0% of its portfolio in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) for 3,362 shares. Amalgamated Natl Bank invested in 6,650 shares or 0.01% of the stock.