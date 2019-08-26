Aal (AAL) Share Value Declined While Davenport & Company Has Lowered Stake; Chemung Canal Trust Company Has Lifted Its Goldman (GS) Stake by $3.14 Million

Davenport & Company Llc decreased its stake in Aal (AAL) by 89.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davenport & Company Llc sold 100,004 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.03% . The institutional investor held 11,979 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $380,000, down from 111,983 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davenport & Company Llc who had been investing in Aal for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $25.21. About 4.20 million shares traded. American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) has declined 21.71% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.71% the S&P500. Some Historical AAL News: 27/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – AMERICAN AIRLINES ADDS NEW SERVICE TO DESTINATIONS IN MEXICO AND SOUTH AMERICA; 26/04/2018 – AAL: BASIC ECONOMY IS HAVING EFFECT ON ULTRA DISCOUNT CARRIERS; 15/03/2018 – Airlines resolve dispute over Chicago O’Hare expansion; 26/04/2018 – American Airlines Group 1Q EPS 39c; 07/03/2018 – AAL CANCELS ALL EAGLE REGIONAL FLIGHTS AT N.Y.’S JFK TODAY; 26/04/2018 – AAL CONTINUES TO SEE FULL YEAR CASM EX ITEMS UP 2% IN 2018; 26/04/2018 – AAL ENCOURAGED BY ECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT, TRAVEL DEMAND STRENGTH; 02/05/2018 – National Post: American Airlines near deal to buy 15 of Bombardier’s neglected CRJ900 jets; 04/05/2018 – SKYWEST DECLINES ON NEWS AAL WILL END DEAL WITH EXPRESSJET UNIT; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES – 2018 TOTAL SYSTEM CAPACITY IS EXPECTED TO BE UP 2.5 PERCENT VS. 2017 ON A SCHEDULE-OVER-SCHEDULE BASIS

Chemung Canal Trust Company increased its stake in Goldman (GS) by 656.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chemung Canal Trust Company bought 16,339 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The institutional investor held 18,826 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.62 million, up from 2,487 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Company who had been investing in Goldman for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $71.46B market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $2.55 during the last trading session, reaching $198.75. About 824,722 shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 08/03/2018 – BBVA BBVA.MC : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 7.7 EUROS FROM 7.57 EUROS; 30/05/2018 – US The Retail Economist/Goldman Sachs Chain Store Sales +4.7% On Year; 29/05/2018 – Medtronic to Participate in Goldman Sachs Global Healthcare Conference; 19/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs Had Pernod Ricard at Buy; 12/03/2018 – Goldman exec eyed as possible CEO is leaving; 24/04/2018 – Sanderson Farms to Participate in Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum; 03/05/2018 – GOLDMAN SEES TURKISH INFLATION PEAKING ABOVE 12% LATE SUMMER; 12/03/2018 – Goldman Puts David Solomon in Line to Be Next CEO — 5th Update; 21/03/2018 – For the First Time, Goldman’s Not Among the Top Commodity Banks; 23/05/2018 – MEDIA-Goldman Sachs made $200 million in one day as markets plunged – CNBC

Analysts await American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.47 earnings per share, up 30.09% or $0.34 from last year’s $1.13 per share. AAL’s profit will be $654.47 million for 4.29 P/E if the $1.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.82 actual earnings per share reported by American Airlines Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.23% negative EPS growth.

Since June 4, 2019, it had 8 buys, and 0 insider sales for $3.20 million activity. Leibman Maya bought 5,000 shares worth $138,150. On Tuesday, June 4 PARKER W DOUGLAS bought $1.40 million worth of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) or 50,000 shares. Shares for $112,720 were bought by EMBLER MICHAEL J on Monday, August 5. The insider CAHILL JOHN T bought $714,973. Johnson Stephen L had bought 5,000 shares worth $138,582 on Tuesday, June 4. 15,000 American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) shares with value of $416,250 were bought by Isom Robert D Jr.

