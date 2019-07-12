AAC Holdings, Inc. (AAC) EPS Estimated At $-0.10; Susquehanna International Group Llp Raised Magellan Health (Put) (MGLN) Position By $1.06 Million

Susquehanna International Group Llp increased Magellan Health Inc (Put) (MGLN) stake by 362.22% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Susquehanna International Group Llp acquired 16,300 shares as Magellan Health Inc (Put) (MGLN)’s stock rose 8.96%. The Susquehanna International Group Llp holds 20,800 shares with $1.37 million value, up from 4,500 last quarter. Magellan Health Inc (Put) now has $1.71 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.14% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $71. About 1,522 shares traded. Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) has declined 20.88% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.31% the S&P500. Some Historical MGLN News: 21/05/2018 – Magellan Health Named to the Fortune 500 List of America’s Largest Companies; 24/04/2018 – MAGELLAN HEALTH NOT PICKED FOR NEW FLORIDA MEDICAID CONTRACT; 26/04/2018 – Magellan Health Sees FY EPS $4.41-EPS $5.35; 26/04/2018 – Magellan Health Sees FY Adj EPS $5.90-Adj EPS $6.68; 15/05/2018 – Magellan Health at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 21/03/2018 – Magellan Health Opens a Toll-Free Crisis Line to Provide Free Counseling and Referral Services to Residents Impacted by the Hig; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity & Research Buys New 6.1% Position in Magellan Health; 22/04/2018 – DJ Magellan Health Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MGLN); 26/04/2018 – MAGELLAN HEALTH INC SEES 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE $4.41 TO $5.35; 26/04/2018 – MAGELLAN HEALTH INC – QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.45

Analysts expect AAC Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AAC) to report $-0.10 EPS on August, 7.They anticipate $0.19 EPS change or 211.11% from last quarter’s $0.09 EPS. After having $-0.79 EPS previously, AAC Holdings, Inc.’s analysts see -87.34% EPS growth. The stock increased 2.42% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $1.27. About 142,827 shares traded. AAC Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AAC) has declined 85.50% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 89.93% the S&P500. Some Historical AAC News: 22/04/2018 – DJ AAC Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AAC); 02/05/2018 – AAC Holdings 1Q Loss/Shr 1c; 26/03/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Fibria Celulose S.A., AAC, Harmony Gold Mining Company, Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.-; 23/04/2018 – Townsend Treatment Centers Receives Joint Commission Accreditation; 08/05/2018 – American Addiction Centers 1st to Implement AI Technology to Improve Patient Safety During Detox; 08/05/2018 – American Addiction Centers 1st to Implement Al Technology to Improve Patient Safety During Detox; 22/05/2018 – River Oaks Implements EarlySense Technology To Enhance Patient Safety During Detox; 02/05/2018 – AAC Holdings 1Q Adj EPS 13c; 28/03/2018 – Sunrise House New Jersey Treatment Center Welcomes Stanley Frank as CEO; 04/04/2018 – Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Announce a Proposed Settlement of a Class Action Lawsuit Involving Purch

AAC Holdings, Inc. provides inpatient substance abuse treatment services for individuals with drug and alcohol addiction in the United States. The company has market cap of $31.62 million. The Company’s therapy services include motivational interviewing, cognitive behavioral therapy, rational emotive behavior therapy, dialectical behavioral therapy, solution-focused therapy, eye movement desensitization and reprocessing, and systematic family intervention services. It currently has negative earnings. As of December 31, 2016, the firm operated 12 residential substance abuse treatment facilities, 18 standalone outpatient centers, and 202 sober living beds.

Among 2 analysts covering Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Magellan Health had 6 analyst reports since January 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, March 1, the company rating was maintained by Stephens. The stock of Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, February 22 by Bank of America. On Wednesday, February 20 the stock rating was maintained by Stephens with “Hold”.

Susquehanna International Group Llp decreased Chubb Limited (Put) stake by 268,300 shares to 19,100 valued at $2.68M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs Inc (Put) (NYSE:SPR) stake by 67,100 shares and now owns 115,800 shares. Discovery Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:DISCK) was reduced too.

