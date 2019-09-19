AAC Holdings Inc. (AAC) and IMAC Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:IMAC) Comparison side by side

AAC Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AAC) and IMAC Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:IMAC) have been rivals in the Specialized Health Services for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AAC Holdings Inc. 1 0.08 N/A -3.40 0.00 IMAC Holdings Inc. 4 2.49 N/A -0.68 0.00

Table 1 highlights AAC Holdings Inc. and IMAC Holdings Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides AAC Holdings Inc. and IMAC Holdings Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AAC Holdings Inc. 0.00% -100.3% -17.6% IMAC Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

AAC Holdings Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.2 and a Quick Ratio of 0.2. Competitively, IMAC Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.6 and has 0.6 Quick Ratio. IMAC Holdings Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than AAC Holdings Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 49.5% of AAC Holdings Inc. shares and 0.1% of IMAC Holdings Inc. shares. 13.3% are AAC Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 29.5% of IMAC Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AAC Holdings Inc. -7.26% 9.22% -39.69% -57.26% -90.61% -29.79% IMAC Holdings Inc. 15.84% 0.21% -0.54% 0% 0% 8.65%

For the past year AAC Holdings Inc. had bearish trend while IMAC Holdings Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

IMAC Holdings Inc. beats AAC Holdings Inc. on 7 of the 7 factors.

AAC Holdings, Inc. provides inpatient substance abuse treatment services for individuals with drug and alcohol addiction in the United States. Its therapy services include motivational interviewing, cognitive behavioral therapy, rational emotive behavior therapy, dialectical behavioral therapy, solution-focused therapy, eye movement desensitization and reprocessing, and systematic family intervention services. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated 12 residential substance abuse treatment facilities, 18 standalone outpatient centers, and 202 sober living beds. It also offers Internet marketing services to families and individuals, who are struggling with addiction and seeking treatment options through online directories of treatment providers, treatment provider reviews, forums, and professional communities; and online marketing solutions to other treatment providers, such as facility profiles, audience targeting, lead generation, and tools for digital reputation management. In addition, it performs drug testing and diagnostic laboratory services; and provides physician services to its clients. AAC Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee.