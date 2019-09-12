AAC Holdings Inc. (AAC) and Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Comparing side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in AAC Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AAC) and Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS). The two are both Specialized Health Services companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AAC Holdings Inc. 1 0.10 N/A -3.40 0.00 Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA 38 0.00 N/A 3.58 9.71

Table 1 demonstrates AAC Holdings Inc. and Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides AAC Holdings Inc. and Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AAC Holdings Inc. 0.00% -100.3% -17.6% Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA 0.00% 17.2% 7.2%

Volatility and Risk

AAC Holdings Inc. is 146.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 2.46 beta. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s 1.44 beta is the reason why it is 44.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of AAC Holdings Inc. are 0.2 and 0.2 respectively. Its competitor Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s Current Ratio is 1 and its Quick Ratio is 0.8. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA can pay off short and long-term obligations better than AAC Holdings Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

AAC Holdings Inc. and Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 49.5% and 1.5%. AAC Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders are 13.3%. Insiders Competitively, held 35.7% of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AAC Holdings Inc. -7.26% 9.22% -39.69% -57.26% -90.61% -29.79% Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA -9.62% -12.59% -16.58% -4.74% -30.25% 7.35%

For the past year AAC Holdings Inc. had bearish trend while Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had bullish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA beats AAC Holdings Inc.

AAC Holdings, Inc. provides inpatient substance abuse treatment services for individuals with drug and alcohol addiction in the United States. Its therapy services include motivational interviewing, cognitive behavioral therapy, rational emotive behavior therapy, dialectical behavioral therapy, solution-focused therapy, eye movement desensitization and reprocessing, and systematic family intervention services. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated 12 residential substance abuse treatment facilities, 18 standalone outpatient centers, and 202 sober living beds. It also offers Internet marketing services to families and individuals, who are struggling with addiction and seeking treatment options through online directories of treatment providers, treatment provider reviews, forums, and professional communities; and online marketing solutions to other treatment providers, such as facility profiles, audience targeting, lead generation, and tools for digital reputation management. In addition, it performs drug testing and diagnostic laboratory services; and provides physician services to its clients. AAC Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee.