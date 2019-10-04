AAC Holdings, Inc. (AAC) Analysts See $0.09 EPS; Miles Capital Has Decreased Apple (AAPL) Holding By $310,275

Miles Capital Inc decreased Apple Inc (AAPL) stake by 14.09% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Miles Capital Inc sold 1,575 shares as Apple Inc (AAPL)’s stock rose 1.20%. The Miles Capital Inc holds 9,603 shares with $1.90 million value, down from 11,178 last quarter. Apple Inc now has $ valuation. The stock increased 2.35% or $5.19 during the last trading session, reaching $226.01. About 16.98 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 16/04/2018 – Brightwire: Samsung to resume OLED production for Apple’s iPhone next month; 27/04/2018 – Recode Daily: Amazon’s got a new Prime number – annual membership goes up to $119, from $99 Plus, Apple is exiting the Wi-Fi router business, Snapchat releases a new version of its video-recording Spectacles, and meet the women of cryptocurrency; 23/04/2018 – Apple sensor supplier AMS warns of second-quarter slowdown; 11/03/2018 – The Chinese yuan is growing in purchasing power, making Apple, Boeing and Delta more enticing to Chinese buyers. But if U.S. regulators raise more red flags about such transactions, it could start to stir some serious threats to capitalism; 07/03/2018 – Apple’s tight-knit relationships with Chinese suppliers are unlikely to be threatened by trade barriers, according to GBH analyst Dan Ives; 17/04/2018 – This Ukrainian Mac product has a cult following – and could hint at Apple’s future; 10/04/2018 – APPLE ISRAEL CEO QUESTIONED BY CONSUMERS PROTECTION AUTHORITY; 21/05/2018 – Buffett Bailed Out By Apple as Coke and Wells Lose: Markets Live; 04/04/2018 – National Post: Apple working on curved iPhone screens, touchless gesture control; 04/05/2018 – Swiss National Bank Cuts Its Stake in Apple, Microsoft, J&J

Analysts expect AAC Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AAC) to report $0.09 EPS on November, 5.They anticipate $0.17 EPS change or 212.50% from last quarter's $-0.08 EPS. AAC's profit would be $2.27M giving it 1.86 P/E if the $0.09 EPS is correct. After having $-0.50 EPS previously, AAC Holdings, Inc.'s analysts see -118.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.23% or $0.0081 during the last trading session, reaching $0.6684. About 3,738 shares traded. AAC Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AAC) has declined 90.61% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 90.61% the S&P500.



Investors sentiment is 0.67 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is the same, as 15 investors sold AAC Holdings, Inc. shares while 15 reduced holdings. only 10 funds opened positions while 10 raised stakes. 7.88 million shares or 30.70% less from 11.37 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Vanguard Grp stated it has 1.35M shares. 78,508 were accumulated by Invesco Limited. Raymond James And Assocs owns 0% invested in AAC Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AAC) for 105,280 shares. Gsa Capital Prtnrs Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.04% or 373,458 shares. State Street, Massachusetts-based fund reported 24,280 shares. Jane Street Ltd Liability Corp owns 63,813 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase &, New York-based fund reported 1,600 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Co reported 35 shares. Raymond James Fin Services Advsr Incorporated invested in 143,399 shares or 0% of the stock. Tower Rech Cap Llc (Trc) reported 0% of its portfolio in AAC Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AAC). Moreover, Fincl Bank Of America Corporation De has 0% invested in AAC Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AAC) for 391,850 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in AAC Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AAC). Legal General Group Public Limited Co, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 1,699 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested 0% of its portfolio in AAC Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AAC). Illinois-based Northern Tru Corp has invested 0% in AAC Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AAC).

AAC Holdings, Inc. provides inpatient substance abuse treatment services for individuals with drug and alcohol addiction in the United States. The company has market cap of $16.86 million. The Company’s therapy services include motivational interviewing, cognitive behavioral therapy, rational emotive behavior therapy, dialectical behavioral therapy, solution-focused therapy, eye movement desensitization and reprocessing, and systematic family intervention services. It currently has negative earnings. As of December 31, 2016, the firm operated 12 residential substance abuse treatment facilities, 18 standalone outpatient centers, and 202 sober living beds.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Private Mgmt Group Inc accumulated 2,311 shares. Moreover, Edmp Inc has 6.61% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 36,473 shares. Coe Capital Mngmt Limited Co reported 9,752 shares or 2.14% of all its holdings. Alta Management Lc owns 623,621 shares for 6.89% of their portfolio. Miller Invest Mngmt LP invested in 8,420 shares or 0.38% of the stock. Estabrook Management holds 0% or 79,486 shares. California-based Bender Robert And Associates has invested 12.67% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan owns 109,500 shares. Wealthquest reported 17,579 shares. Loudon Invest Management Ltd Liability Com reported 1.04% stake. Halbert Hargrove Russell Ltd Liability Co reported 0.42% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Rice Hall James Assocs Ltd Llc accumulated 1,792 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 3,550 were reported by Deltec Asset Ltd. Retirement Planning Gp invested 0.39% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Thomas Story Son Ltd Llc has 23,710 shares.



Among 20 analysts covering Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), 13 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 65% are positive. Apple has $27000 highest and $16500 lowest target. $228.55’s average target is 1.12% above currents $226.01 stock price. Apple had 45 analyst reports since April 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, May 30. The stock of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) earned “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo on Wednesday, May 1. As per Wednesday, July 31, the company rating was maintained by Wedbush. Morgan Stanley maintained Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) on Wednesday, May 1 with “Overweight” rating. UBS maintained it with “Buy” rating and $22500 target in Thursday, May 23 report. Bank of America maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, September 11 report. The rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity on Tuesday, June 4 with “Buy”. Cowen & Co maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Wednesday, July 31 report. The rating was maintained by Nomura with “Neutral” on Wednesday, July 31. On Wednesday, June 19 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Buy”.