A10 Networks Inc. (ATEN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Plantronics Inc. (NYSE:PLT)

A10 Networks Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) and Plantronics Inc. (NYSE:PLT) compete against each other in the Communication Equipment sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio A10 Networks Inc. 7 2.45 N/A -0.27 0.00 Plantronics Inc. 41 0.76 N/A -3.47 0.00

In table 1 we can see A10 Networks Inc. and Plantronics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets A10 Networks Inc. 0.00% -20.3% -8.8% Plantronics Inc. 0.00% -20.6% -5%

Volatility & Risk

A10 Networks Inc. has a 0.69 beta, while its volatility is 31.00% which is less volatile than S&P 500. Plantronics Inc.’s 44.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1.44 beta.

Liquidity

2.1 and 1.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of A10 Networks Inc. Its rival Plantronics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.5 and 1.1 respectively. A10 Networks Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Plantronics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for A10 Networks Inc. and Plantronics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score A10 Networks Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Plantronics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Meanwhile, Plantronics Inc.’s average target price is $70.5, while its potential upside is 92.52%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

A10 Networks Inc. and Plantronics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 68.7% and 99.1%. Insiders owned roughly 0.9% of A10 Networks Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.5% of Plantronics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) A10 Networks Inc. 0.4% 10.82% 19.37% 13.13% 10.82% 21.47% Plantronics Inc. -2.02% 3.06% -24.88% 0.71% -44.18% 16.01%

For the past year A10 Networks Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Plantronics Inc.

Summary

A10 Networks Inc. beats Plantronics Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

A10 Networks, Inc. provides software and hardware solutions in the United States, Japan, and internationally. The companyÂ’s products are built on advanced core operating system platform. It offers application delivery controllers that provide advanced server load balancing; lightning application delivery service, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform designed to boost the delivery and security of applications and micro services; and carrier grade networking address translation product that offer network address and protocol translation services for service provider networks. The company also provides threat protection systems for the protection of networks and server resources against massive distributed denial of service attacks; secure sockets layer insight that decrypts secure sockets layer-encrypted traffic and forwards it to a third-party security device, such as a firewall, for deep packet inspection; and convergent firewall, which consolidates multiple critical security capabilities in one package by consolidating multiple security and networking functions in a single appliance. Its solutions enable cloud providers, Web-scale companies, service providers, government organizations, and enterprises to secure and optimize the performance of their data center and cloud applications; and secure their users, applications, and infrastructure from Internet, Web, and network threats. The company delivers its solutions on optimized hardware appliances, bare metal software, virtual appliances, and cloud-native software. It serves telecommunications, technology, industrial, retail, financial, gaming, and education industries. The company markets its products through sales organizations, as well as distribution channel partners, including distributors, value added resellers, and system integrators. A10 Networks, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Plantronics, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets lightweight communications headsets, telephone headset systems, other communication endpoints, and accessories for the business and consumer markets under the Plantronics brand worldwide. The company also manufactures and markets specialty telephone products under the Clarity brand. Its primary products include corded and cordless communication headsets; audio processors; telephone systems; Bluetooth and corded products; personal computer and gaming headsets; and specialty products for hearing impaired individuals. The company designs its products for various markets and applications, such as offices and homes, contact centers, mobile phones and smartphones, tablets, computer and gaming, residential, and other specialty applications. Plantronics, Inc. sells its products through a network of distributors, retailers, wireless carriers, original equipment manufacturers, and telephony and other service providers. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Santa Cruz, California.