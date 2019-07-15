A10 Networks Inc. (ATEN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Extreme Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR)

We will be comparing the differences between A10 Networks Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) and Extreme Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) as far as institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Communication Equipment industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio A10 Networks Inc. 7 2.32 N/A -0.27 0.00 Extreme Networks Inc. 7 0.78 N/A -0.22 0.00

Demonstrates A10 Networks Inc. and Extreme Networks Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets A10 Networks Inc. 0.00% -20.3% -8.8% Extreme Networks Inc. 0.00% -52.5% -8.2%

Volatility & Risk

A10 Networks Inc.’s 0.68 beta indicates that its volatility is 32.00% less volatile than that of S&P 500. Extreme Networks Inc. has a 1.4 beta and it is 40.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

A10 Networks Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.1 while its Quick Ratio is 1.9. On the competitive side is, Extreme Networks Inc. which has a 1.2 Current Ratio and a 1 Quick Ratio. A10 Networks Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Extreme Networks Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 65.5% of A10 Networks Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 81.3% of Extreme Networks Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 1% are A10 Networks Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, Extreme Networks Inc. has 0.7% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) A10 Networks Inc. -1.4% -7.74% -5.11% -0.32% 3.61% 1.28% Extreme Networks Inc. -3.42% -18.72% -17.2% -5.48% -23.62% 1.8%

For the past year A10 Networks Inc. was less bullish than Extreme Networks Inc.

Summary

Extreme Networks Inc. beats A10 Networks Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

A10 Networks, Inc. provides software and hardware solutions in the United States, Japan, and internationally. The companyÂ’s products are built on advanced core operating system platform. It offers application delivery controllers that provide advanced server load balancing; lightning application delivery service, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform designed to boost the delivery and security of applications and micro services; and carrier grade networking address translation product that offer network address and protocol translation services for service provider networks. The company also provides threat protection systems for the protection of networks and server resources against massive distributed denial of service attacks; secure sockets layer insight that decrypts secure sockets layer-encrypted traffic and forwards it to a third-party security device, such as a firewall, for deep packet inspection; and convergent firewall, which consolidates multiple critical security capabilities in one package by consolidating multiple security and networking functions in a single appliance. Its solutions enable cloud providers, Web-scale companies, service providers, government organizations, and enterprises to secure and optimize the performance of their data center and cloud applications; and secure their users, applications, and infrastructure from Internet, Web, and network threats. The company delivers its solutions on optimized hardware appliances, bare metal software, virtual appliances, and cloud-native software. It serves telecommunications, technology, industrial, retail, financial, gaming, and education industries. The company markets its products through sales organizations, as well as distribution channel partners, including distributors, value added resellers, and system integrators. A10 Networks, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Extreme Networks, Inc. provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise customers worldwide. The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls. It offers edge/access Ethernet switching systems that delivers Ethernet connectivity for edge of the network; aggregation/core Ethernet switching systems for aggregation, top-of-rack, and campus core environments; data center switching systems for enterprises and cloud data centers; and wireless access point products, as well as distributed Wi-Fi networks. The company also provides ExtremeControl, a network access control solution that allows the enterprises to unify the security of their wired and wireless networks with visibility and control over users, devices, and applications; and ExtremeAnalytics, a network-powered application analytics and optimization solution, which captures, aggregates, analyzes, correlates, and reports network data that enables in decision making and enhancing business performance. In addition, it offers ExtremeCloud, a wired and wireless cloud network management solution, which offers advanced visibility and control over users and applications. The company sells and markets its products through distributors, resellers, and field sales organizations. It serves enterprises and organizations in education, healthcare, manufacturing, hospitality, transportation, and logistics, as well as government agencies. Extreme Networks, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.