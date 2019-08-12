A10 Networks Inc. (ATEN)’s Financial Results Comparing With EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS)

As Communication Equipment companies, A10 Networks Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) and EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio A10 Networks Inc. 7 2.46 N/A -0.27 0.00 EchoStar Corporation 41 1.78 N/A -0.06 0.00

Table 1 highlights A10 Networks Inc. and EchoStar Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows A10 Networks Inc. and EchoStar Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets A10 Networks Inc. 0.00% -20.3% -8.8% EchoStar Corporation 0.00% -0.1% -0.1%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.69 beta means A10 Networks Inc.’s volatility is 31.00% less than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. EchoStar Corporation’s 25.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.75 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of A10 Networks Inc. is 2.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.9. The Current Ratio of rival EchoStar Corporation is 2.7 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.7. EchoStar Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than A10 Networks Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for A10 Networks Inc. and EchoStar Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score A10 Networks Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 EchoStar Corporation 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively the average target price of EchoStar Corporation is $60.5, which is potential 53.67% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

A10 Networks Inc. and EchoStar Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 68.7% and 96.4%. Insiders owned 0.9% of A10 Networks Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 4.6% of EchoStar Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) A10 Networks Inc. 0.4% 10.82% 19.37% 13.13% 10.82% 21.47% EchoStar Corporation -1.11% 2.2% 13.8% 13.94% 2.22% 23.97%

For the past year A10 Networks Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than EchoStar Corporation.

Summary

EchoStar Corporation beats on 7 of the 8 factors A10 Networks Inc.

A10 Networks, Inc. provides software and hardware solutions in the United States, Japan, and internationally. The companyÂ’s products are built on advanced core operating system platform. It offers application delivery controllers that provide advanced server load balancing; lightning application delivery service, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform designed to boost the delivery and security of applications and micro services; and carrier grade networking address translation product that offer network address and protocol translation services for service provider networks. The company also provides threat protection systems for the protection of networks and server resources against massive distributed denial of service attacks; secure sockets layer insight that decrypts secure sockets layer-encrypted traffic and forwards it to a third-party security device, such as a firewall, for deep packet inspection; and convergent firewall, which consolidates multiple critical security capabilities in one package by consolidating multiple security and networking functions in a single appliance. Its solutions enable cloud providers, Web-scale companies, service providers, government organizations, and enterprises to secure and optimize the performance of their data center and cloud applications; and secure their users, applications, and infrastructure from Internet, Web, and network threats. The company delivers its solutions on optimized hardware appliances, bare metal software, virtual appliances, and cloud-native software. It serves telecommunications, technology, industrial, retail, financial, gaming, and education industries. The company markets its products through sales organizations, as well as distribution channel partners, including distributors, value added resellers, and system integrators. A10 Networks, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

EchoStar Corporation offers satellite operations, video delivery solutions, digital set-top boxes, and broadband satellite technologies and services for home and small office customers worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Hughes, EchoStar Technologies, and EchoStar Satellite Services. The Hughes segment provides satellite broadband Internet access and satellite technologies to North American consumer market; and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, and communications solutions to enterprise and government customers. This segment also offers managed services, equipment, and communications solutions to large enterprise customers for mobile satellite systems; designs, provides, and installs gateway and terminal equipment to customers for other satellite systems; and satellite ground segment systems and terminals to mobile system operators. The EchoStar Technologies segment designs, develops, and distributes high-definition and standard-definition digital set-top boxes, and related products and technologies, such as satellite dishes and remote controls for satellite TV service providers and telecommunication companies. This segment also offers digital broadcast operations, including satellite uplinking/downlinking, transmission services, signal processing, conditional access management, and other services; and Slingbox units directly to consumers through retail outlets and online, as well as to the pay-TV operator markets. The EchoStar Satellite Services segment provides satellite services on a full-time and occasional-use basis primarily to DISH Network, Dish Mexico, the United States government service providers, Internet service providers, broadcast news organizations, programmers, and private enterprise customers through its 18 owned and leased in-orbit satellites. EchoStar Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.