A10 Networks Inc. (ATEN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDR)

Both A10 Networks Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) and Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDR) are each other’s competitor in the Communication Equipment industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio A10 Networks Inc. 7 2.46 N/A -0.27 0.00 Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. 1 0.32 N/A 0.39 2.45

Table 1 demonstrates A10 Networks Inc. and Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of A10 Networks Inc. and Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets A10 Networks Inc. 0.00% -20.3% -8.8% Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. 0.00% 45.8% 25.4%

Risk & Volatility

A10 Networks Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 31.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.69 beta. Competitively, Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc.’s 64.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.64 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of A10 Networks Inc. is 1.9 while its Current Ratio is 2.1. Meanwhile, Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.3 while its Quick Ratio is 2.2. Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than A10 Networks Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

A10 Networks Inc. and Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 68.7% and 5.4%. 0.9% are A10 Networks Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 13.3% of Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) A10 Networks Inc. 0.4% 10.82% 19.37% 13.13% 10.82% 21.47% Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. 4.38% 3.13% 3.24% -11.22% -27.49% -14.04%

For the past year A10 Networks Inc. had bullish trend while Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. beats A10 Networks Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

A10 Networks, Inc. provides software and hardware solutions in the United States, Japan, and internationally. The companyÂ’s products are built on advanced core operating system platform. It offers application delivery controllers that provide advanced server load balancing; lightning application delivery service, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform designed to boost the delivery and security of applications and micro services; and carrier grade networking address translation product that offer network address and protocol translation services for service provider networks. The company also provides threat protection systems for the protection of networks and server resources against massive distributed denial of service attacks; secure sockets layer insight that decrypts secure sockets layer-encrypted traffic and forwards it to a third-party security device, such as a firewall, for deep packet inspection; and convergent firewall, which consolidates multiple critical security capabilities in one package by consolidating multiple security and networking functions in a single appliance. Its solutions enable cloud providers, Web-scale companies, service providers, government organizations, and enterprises to secure and optimize the performance of their data center and cloud applications; and secure their users, applications, and infrastructure from Internet, Web, and network threats. The company delivers its solutions on optimized hardware appliances, bare metal software, virtual appliances, and cloud-native software. It serves telecommunications, technology, industrial, retail, financial, gaming, and education industries. The company markets its products through sales organizations, as well as distribution channel partners, including distributors, value added resellers, and system integrators. A10 Networks, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc., a technology-development and manufacturing company, provides television signal encoding, transcoding, digital transport, and broadband product solutions in the United States. It offers digital video headend products comprising high definition and SD, MPEG-2, and MPEG-4/H.264 encoders, as well as quadrature phase shift key to quadrature amplitude modulation (QAM) transcoders, digital QAM multiplexers; ATSC/QAM-IP transcoders; and EdgeQAM devices. The company provides its digital video headend products for use by system operators for acquisition, processing, compression, encoding, and management of digital videos. In addition, the company offers analog video headend products, including pre-fabricated headends to accommodate legacy analog television systems, modulators, demodulators, and processors for use by system operators for signal acquisition, processing, and manipulation to create an analog channel lineup for further transmission. Further, it provides hybrid-fiber coax distribution products comprising broadband amplifiers, directional taps, splitters, and wall outlets for coax distribution and fiber optic transmitters, receivers, and couplers. Additionally, the company offers data products to deliver data, video, and voice-over-coaxial in hospitality, multiple dwelling unit, and college campus locations; and test instruments, contract manufacturing and technical services, reception products, and miscellaneous products and services. It serves television broadcasters, cable system operators, and lodging/hospitality video and high-speed Internet system operators, as well as commercial/institutional/enterprise system operators including educational campus environments, correctional facilities, short and long term health service environments, sports stadiums, and airport terminals through its sales force and stocking distributors. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Old Bridge, New Jersey.