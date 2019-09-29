A10 Networks, Inc. (ATEN) EPS Estimated At $-0.03; Jack In The Box Has 1.37 Sentiment

Analysts expect A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) to report $-0.03 EPS on October, 29.After having $-0.08 EPS previously, A10 Networks, Inc.’s analysts see -62.50% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.38% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $6.97. About 118,661 shares traded. A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) has risen 10.82% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.82% the S&P500. Some Historical ATEN News: 20/05/2018 – 24 HOUR SHAREHOLDER DEADLINE ALERT: A10 Networks, Inc. — ATEN; 22/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of A10 Networks, Inc. Investors (ATEN); 16/03/2018 – A10 NETWORKS INC – APPOINTED TOR BRAHAM TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS EFFECTIVE MARCH 14; 16/03/2018 – A10 NETWORKS INC – BOARD WILL SUBMIT A PROPOSAL TO DECLASSIFY BOARD OF DIRECTORS AT ITS 2018 ANNUAL MEETING; 25/04/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Reminds Investors of Securities Class Action Against A10 Networks, Inc; 27/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Rating Of One Class Of Notes Issued By A10 Taf 2016-1; 14/03/2018 – plane crash near NAS Boca Chica, A10, Key West, Monroe fire on standby, mon. NQX tac 2; 17/04/2018 – Safirstein Metcalf LLP Announces That A Class Action Has Been Filed Against A10 Networks, Inc. – ATEN; 10/05/2018 – SCHRODERS SDR.L TAKES 20 PCT EQUITY STAKE IN U.S. COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE LENDER A10 CAPITAL; 16/04/2018 – A10 Networks’ Non-stop DNS Solution Enables Global Tier-1 Cloud Service Provider to Defeat Cyber Attacks and Scale

Jack In The Box Inc (JACK) investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 0.07, from 1.3 in 2019Q1. The ratio improved, as 112 institutional investors opened new or increased holdings, while 82 sold and reduced their holdings in Jack In The Box Inc. The institutional investors in our database now own: 25.24 million shares, down from 27.18 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Jack In The Box Inc in top ten holdings decreased from 5 to 2 for a decrease of 3. Sold All: 23 Reduced: 59 Increased: 68 New Position: 44.

A10 Networks, Inc. provides software and hardware solutions in the United States, Japan, and internationally. The company has market cap of $533.59 million. The company??s products are built on advanced core operating system platform. It currently has negative earnings. It offers application delivery controllers that provide advanced server load balancing; lightning application delivery service, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform designed to boost the delivery and security of applications and micro services; and carrier grade networking address translation product that offer network address and protocol translation services for service well-known provider networks.

Analysts await Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) to report earnings on November, 18. They expect $0.94 earnings per share, up 22.08% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.77 per share. JACK’s profit will be $24.28 million for 24.06 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual earnings per share reported by Jack in the Box Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.15% negative EPS growth.

