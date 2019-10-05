A10 Networks, Inc. (ATEN) EPS Estimated At $-0.03; Harding Loevner LP Has Cut Its Mastercard (MA) Stake

Harding Loevner Lp decreased Mastercard Inc (MA) stake by 2.08% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Harding Loevner Lp sold 30,381 shares as Mastercard Inc (MA)’s stock rose 9.46%. The Harding Loevner Lp holds 1.43M shares with $378.08 million value, down from 1.46 million last quarter. Mastercard Inc now has $274.10B valuation. The stock increased 2.15% or $5.77 during the last trading session, reaching $274.06. About 2.61 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 05/04/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – CAIRNS SITS ON GROUP BOARD OF INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE (ICE) AND IS CHAIR OF ICE CLEAR EUROPE; 02/05/2018 – MASTERCARD: CROSS-BORDER GROWTH MODERATING AMID CRYPTO DROP-OFF; 16/04/2018 – AMBASSADOR MICHAEL FROMAN JOINS MASTERCARD AS VICE CHAIRMAN,; 06/03/2018 – Fiserv and Mastercard Help Financial Institutions Approve More Genuine Transactions Without Increasing Risk; 30/04/2018 – MFS Research Fund Adds Mastercard, Exits Visa; 02/05/2018 – MASTERCARD CFO MARTINA HUND-MEJEAN COMMENTS ON CONFERENCE CALL; 05/04/2018 – MASTERCARD NAMES GILBERTO CALDART PRESIDENT, INTL; 03/05/2018 – Mastercard blames cryptocurrencies for slight drop in first-quarter growth; 04/04/2018 – Barclays Launches Premier Global Travel Card That Rewards Cardmember Loyalty: Barclays Arrival® Premier World Elite Mastercard; 27/04/2018 – MASTERCARD NOMINATES 14 CANDIDATES FOR ELECTION TO BOARD

Analysts expect A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) to report $-0.03 EPS on October, 29.After having $-0.08 EPS previously, A10 Networks, Inc.'s analysts see -62.50% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $6.6. About 159,063 shares traded. A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) has risen 10.82% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.82% the S&P500. Some Historical ATEN News: 16/04/2018 – A10 Networks' Non-stop DNS Solution Enables Global Tier-1 Cloud Service Provider to Defeat Cyber Attacks and Scale Infrastructure; 23/03/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against A10 Networks, Inc. (ATEN) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 27/03/2018 – A10 Networks Fortifies Security at the Enterprise Network Edge With Malware Defense and Intelligent Controls for Users and; 27/03/2018 – A10 Networks Fortifies Security at the Enterprise Network Edge With Malware Defense and Intelligent Controls for Users and Applications; 06/04/2018 – A10 Networks Receives Expected NYSE Notice Regarding Late Form 10-K Filing; 14/03/2018 – plane crash near NAS Boca Chica, A10, Key West, Monroe fire on standby, mon. NQX tac 2; 09/03/2018 Activist Viex Connects With A10 Networks — Barrons.com; 27/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by A10 Networks, Inc. (ATEN); 14/05/2018 – The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against A10 Networks, Inc

More notable recent A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “A10 Networks Cloud Access Proxy Provides Secure Access and Visibility for SaaS Apps – Business Wire” on September 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “A10 Networks (ATEN) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “A10 Networks, Inc. to Host Earnings Call – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “A10 +7.7% amid profit beat, board shuffle – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “A10 Networks -11.5% after Q1 misses despite narrower losses – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 25, 2019.

A10 Networks, Inc. provides software and hardware solutions in the United States, Japan, and internationally. The company has market cap of $499.93 million. The company??s products are built on advanced core operating system platform. It currently has negative earnings. It offers application delivery controllers that provide advanced server load balancing; lightning application delivery service, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform designed to boost the delivery and security of applications and micro services; and carrier grade networking address translation product that offer network address and protocol translation services for service well-known provider networks.

Among 10 analysts covering Mastercard (NYSE:MA), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Mastercard has $32500 highest and $259 lowest target. $305.80’s average target is 11.58% above currents $274.06 stock price. Mastercard had 19 analyst reports since April 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Nomura on Wednesday, July 31. The stock of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) earned “Outperform” rating by Raymond James on Wednesday, July 31. As per Wednesday, May 1, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. On Thursday, May 2 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Wednesday, July 10 by Wells Fargo. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Monday, August 5. UBS maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, August 1 report. Oppenheimer maintained Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) rating on Wednesday, April 17. Oppenheimer has “Outperform” rating and $259 target. The stock of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, July 19 by Barclays Capital. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Monday, May 6 with “Overweight”.

Harding Loevner Lp increased Tenaris S A (NYSE:TS) stake by 189,487 shares to 7.13M valued at $187.61 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Weibo Corp (NASDAQ:WB) stake by 45,376 shares and now owns 1.47 million shares. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argenta (NYSE:BBVA) was raised too.

Analysts await Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.02 EPS, up 13.48% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.78 per share. MA’s profit will be $2.02B for 33.92 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual EPS reported by Mastercard Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.88% EPS growth.

