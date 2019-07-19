A10 Networks Inc. (ATEN) and Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) Comparing side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between A10 Networks Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) and Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Communication Equipment industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio A10 Networks Inc. 7 2.53 N/A -0.27 0.00 Digi International Inc. 12 1.41 N/A 0.39 30.57

In table 1 we can see A10 Networks Inc. and Digi International Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets A10 Networks Inc. 0.00% -20.3% -8.8% Digi International Inc. 0.00% 3.7% 3.3%

Risk & Volatility

A10 Networks Inc.’s current beta is 0.68 and it happens to be 32.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Digi International Inc. has a 1.52 beta and it is 52.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of A10 Networks Inc. are 2.1 and 1.9. Competitively, Digi International Inc. has 4.3 and 3.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. Digi International Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than A10 Networks Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

A10 Networks Inc. and Digi International Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 65.5% and 81.5%. About 1% of A10 Networks Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.2% are Digi International Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) A10 Networks Inc. -1.4% -7.74% -5.11% -0.32% 3.61% 1.28% Digi International Inc. -4.13% -5.66% -10.78% 1.98% -0.59% 17.24%

For the past year A10 Networks Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Digi International Inc.

Summary

Digi International Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors A10 Networks Inc.

A10 Networks, Inc. provides software and hardware solutions in the United States, Japan, and internationally. The companyÂ’s products are built on advanced core operating system platform. It offers application delivery controllers that provide advanced server load balancing; lightning application delivery service, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform designed to boost the delivery and security of applications and micro services; and carrier grade networking address translation product that offer network address and protocol translation services for service provider networks. The company also provides threat protection systems for the protection of networks and server resources against massive distributed denial of service attacks; secure sockets layer insight that decrypts secure sockets layer-encrypted traffic and forwards it to a third-party security device, such as a firewall, for deep packet inspection; and convergent firewall, which consolidates multiple critical security capabilities in one package by consolidating multiple security and networking functions in a single appliance. Its solutions enable cloud providers, Web-scale companies, service providers, government organizations, and enterprises to secure and optimize the performance of their data center and cloud applications; and secure their users, applications, and infrastructure from Internet, Web, and network threats. The company delivers its solutions on optimized hardware appliances, bare metal software, virtual appliances, and cloud-native software. It serves telecommunications, technology, industrial, retail, financial, gaming, and education industries. The company markets its products through sales organizations, as well as distribution channel partners, including distributors, value added resellers, and system integrators. A10 Networks, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Digi International Inc. provides Internet of Things networking hardware products and solutions. The company provides cellular routers that offers connectivity for devices over a cellular data network; cellular gateway products that enable devices or groups of devices to be networked in locations where there is no existing network or where access to a network is prohibited; radio frequency products that utilize a range of wireless protocols for PC-to-device or device-to-device connectivity; and Connect, Rabbit, and ARM-based embedded systems on module and single board computers for medical, transportation, and industrial device manufacturers. It also offers console and serial servers, as well as universal serial bus (USB)-to-serial converters, USB over IP products, and multiport USB hubs. In addition, the company provides Digi Cold Chain Solutions, a system that enable restaurants, groceries, and convenience stores to monitor the temperature of food and other perishable goods; Digi device cloud, a platform as-a-service to collect, interpret, and utilize data from various devices to operate their businesses; and Digi Remote Manager, a centralized remote device management solution to meet service level commitments and stay compliant with payment card industry standards, as well as to monitor, diagnose, and fix remote devices. Further, it provides turn-key wireless networking product design, testing, and certification services for technology platforms and applications; and implementation planning, application development, on-site support, installation, and customer training services. The company sells its products through a network of distributors, systems integrators, and value added resellers for various businesses and institutions, as well as to original equipment manufacturers and others in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. Digi International Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota.