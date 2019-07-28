A10 Networks Inc. (ATEN) and Aerohive Networks Inc. (NYSE:HIVE) Contrasting side by side

As Communication Equipment companies, A10 Networks Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) and Aerohive Networks Inc. (NYSE:HIVE) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio A10 Networks Inc. 7 2.42 N/A -0.27 0.00 Aerohive Networks Inc. 4 1.67 N/A -0.35 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates A10 Networks Inc. and Aerohive Networks Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has A10 Networks Inc. and Aerohive Networks Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets A10 Networks Inc. 0.00% -20.3% -8.8% Aerohive Networks Inc. 0.00% -109.7% -14.2%

Risk and Volatility

A10 Networks Inc. is 32.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.68 beta. Competitively, Aerohive Networks Inc.’s beta is 1.1 which is 10.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

A10 Networks Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.1 and 1.9 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Aerohive Networks Inc. are 2 and 1.8 respectively. A10 Networks Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Aerohive Networks Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 65.5% of A10 Networks Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 71.8% of Aerohive Networks Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 1% of A10 Networks Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 2.8% are Aerohive Networks Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) A10 Networks Inc. -1.4% -7.74% -5.11% -0.32% 3.61% 1.28% Aerohive Networks Inc. 1.14% -15.68% -16.27% -10.35% -14.46% 8.9%

For the past year A10 Networks Inc. has weaker performance than Aerohive Networks Inc.

Summary

A10 Networks Inc. beats Aerohive Networks Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

A10 Networks, Inc. provides software and hardware solutions in the United States, Japan, and internationally. The companyÂ’s products are built on advanced core operating system platform. It offers application delivery controllers that provide advanced server load balancing; lightning application delivery service, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform designed to boost the delivery and security of applications and micro services; and carrier grade networking address translation product that offer network address and protocol translation services for service provider networks. The company also provides threat protection systems for the protection of networks and server resources against massive distributed denial of service attacks; secure sockets layer insight that decrypts secure sockets layer-encrypted traffic and forwards it to a third-party security device, such as a firewall, for deep packet inspection; and convergent firewall, which consolidates multiple critical security capabilities in one package by consolidating multiple security and networking functions in a single appliance. Its solutions enable cloud providers, Web-scale companies, service providers, government organizations, and enterprises to secure and optimize the performance of their data center and cloud applications; and secure their users, applications, and infrastructure from Internet, Web, and network threats. The company delivers its solutions on optimized hardware appliances, bare metal software, virtual appliances, and cloud-native software. It serves telecommunications, technology, industrial, retail, financial, gaming, and education industries. The company markets its products through sales organizations, as well as distribution channel partners, including distributors, value added resellers, and system integrators. A10 Networks, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Aerohive Networks, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs and develops cloud networking and enterprise Wi-Fi solutions in Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides hardware products, such as wireless access points, branch routers, and switches; tiered maintenance and support services comprising technical support, bug fixes, access to priority hardware replacement service, and unspecified upgrades; and Software as a Service subscriptions, including comparable maintenance and support services. Its cloud-based product comprises HiveManager, a network management application; and Mobility Suite, which includes guest access, personal device access, ID manager, and social login applications. The company sells its products to industry verticals, including K-12 and higher education, distributed enterprises, retail, and healthcare through a network of authorized value-added resellers, value-added distributors, and managed service providers. Aerohive Networks, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Milpitas, California.