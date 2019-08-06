A10 Networks (ATEN) Shareholder Tiaa Cref Investment Management Upped Its Stake by $921,067; Interxion Holding N.V. (INXN) Shareholder Tensile Capital Management Has Raised Position by $1.06 Million as Stock Value Rose

Tensile Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Interxion Holding N.V. (INXN) by 2.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tensile Capital Management Llc bought 16,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.50% . The hedge fund held 630,400 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.07M, up from 614,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tensile Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Interxion Holding N.V. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $75.26. About 10,798 shares traded. InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) has risen 16.28% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.28% the S&P500. Some Historical INXN News: 16/05/2018 – lnterxion Opens MRS2, Its Second Data Centre in Marseille; 07/03/2018 – InterXion 4Q EPS 15c; 07/03/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV – QTRLY REVENUE €129.9 MLN VS €110.5 MLN; 20/03/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING – NEW FACILITY HAS INITIAL MATURITY DATE OF DEC 31, 2018, WITH OPTION TO EXTEND MATURITY DATE UP TO AND INCLUDING DEC 31, 2019; 03/05/2018 – Correct: InterXion 1Q Rev EUR133.8M; 07/03/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV SAYS FOR FY 2018, SEES CAPITAL EXPENDITURES (INCLUDING INTANGIBLES) OF €335 MILLION — €365 MILLION; 07/03/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV – QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE EUR 0.17; 07/03/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV – FOR FY 2018, SEES REVENUE OF €553 MILLION — €569 MILLION; 10/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton Institutional Buys 1.7% of InterXion; 01/05/2018 – INTERXION TO EXPAND CAPACITY IN AMSTERDAM & FRANKFURT

Tiaa Cref Investment Management Llc increased its stake in A10 Networks Inc (ATEN) by 44.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiaa Cref Investment Management Llc bought 131,581 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.37% . The institutional investor held 424,745 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.01 million, up from 293,164 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiaa Cref Investment Management Llc who had been investing in A10 Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $553.81M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $7.03. About 44,977 shares traded. A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) has risen 10.82% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.82% the S&P500. Some Historical ATEN News: 17/04/2018 – A10 Networks Introduces One-DDoS Protection to Expand Defenses Against Denial of Service Attacks; 03/05/2018 – Schroders Deepens Private Debt Capabilities Through Investment in Commercial Real Estate Lending Firm A10 Capital; 16/04/2018 – A10 Networks’ Thunder Threat Protection System (TPS) and Thunder SSLi Named as Winners of 2018 Cyber Defense Magazine’s InfoSec; 17/04/2018 – Safirstein Metcalf LLP Announces That A Class Action Has Been Filed Against A10 Networks, Inc. — ATEN; 27/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by A10 Networks, Inc. (ATEN); 03/05/2018 – Gemspring Capital Completes Acquisition of A10 Capital; 16/03/2018 – A10 Networks: Audit Committee Conducting Investigation Regarding Certain Revenue Recognition and Internal Control Matters; 23/03/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against A10 Networks, Inc. (ATEN) and; 06/04/2018 – A10 Networks Receives Expected NYSE Notice Regarding Late Form 10-K Filing; 23/03/2018 – Gainey McKenna & Egleston Announces A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against A10 Networks, Inc. (ATEN)

Tensile Capital Management Llc, which manages about $504.77 million and $713.13 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cornerstone Ondemand Inc (NASDAQ:CSOD) by 84,000 shares to 1.12 million shares, valued at $61.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Valvoline Inc by 158,076 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.07 million shares, and cut its stake in News Corp New (NASDAQ:NWSA).

Tiaa Cref Investment Management Llc, which manages about $141.24B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Rbc Bearings Inc (NASDAQ:ROLL) by 14,068 shares to 46,036 shares, valued at $5.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Carvana Co by 33,506 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 61,433 shares, and cut its stake in Wex Inc (NYSE:WEX).