A10 Networks (ATEN) Shareholder Menta Capital Has Cut Its Stake as Stock Price Declined; Chevron New (CVX) Shareholder Fort Point Capital Partners Has Raised Its Holding by $401,964

Fort Point Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 23.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fort Point Capital Partners Llc bought 3,268 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 17,221 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.12 million, up from 13,953 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $238.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $125.31. About 3.08 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 6.33% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 07/05/2018 – DNB Global Indeks Adds Chevron, Exits Harris, Cuts Exxon; 06/03/2018 – Chevron: Advancing Development of Unconventional Resources, Particularly in U.S. Permian Basin; 29/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281297 – CHEVRON PHILLIPS CHEMICAL SWEENY OLD OCEAN FACILITIES; 25/04/2018 – Chevron removed executives from Venezuela after two of its workers were imprisoned over a dispute with state-owned oil company PDVSA; 20/04/2018 – Venezuela Praises Chevron After Oil Company’s Employees Arrested; 23/05/2018 – CHEVRON CORP- ONTARIO COURT OF APPEAL UPHELD LOWER COURT’S DETERMINATION THAT ECUADORIAN JUDGMENT AGAINST CO CANNOT BE ENFORCED AGAINST CHEVRON CANADA LTD; 21/03/2018 – SHELL, TOTAL, CHEVRON ARE BIDDERS IN U.S. GULF OIL LEASE SALE; 23/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Arrested Chevron workers could face treason charge in Venezuela; 25/04/2018 – CHEVRON SAYS OPERATIONS CONTINUE IN VENEZUELA; 12/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $153 FROM $138

Menta Capital Llc decreased its stake in A10 Networks Inc (ATEN) by 39.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Menta Capital Llc sold 75,078 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.11% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 113,228 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $803,000, down from 188,306 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Menta Capital Llc who had been investing in A10 Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $574.82M market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $7.6. About 280,501 shares traded. A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) has risen 3.61% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.82% the S&P500. Some Historical ATEN News: 16/03/2018 – A10 Networks: Audit Committee Hasn’t Reached Any Conclusions Because Investigation Is Ongoing; 10/05/2018 – SCHRODERS SDR.L TAKES 20 PCT EQUITY STAKE IN U.S. COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE LENDER A10 CAPITAL; 27/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Rating Of One Class Of Notes Issued By A10 Taf 2016-1; 16/05/2018 – DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against A10 Networks,; 22/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of A10 Networks, Inc. Investors (ATEN); 16/03/2018 – A10 Networks: Investigation Focused on Time Period of 4Q of 2015 Through 4Q of 2017; 28/03/2018 – WOLF HALDENSTEIN ALERTS A10 NETWORKS INVESTORS: Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP reminds investors that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California; 19/03/2018 – A10 NETWORKS INC FILES FOR NON TIMELY 10-K – SEC FILING; 04/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces Commencement of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of A10 Networks, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead; 28/03/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Against A10 Networks, Inc. (ATEN)

Menta Capital Llc, which manages about $2.11B and $228.92M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exponent Inc (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 6,100 shares to 12,784 shares, valued at $738,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Monmouth Real Estate Invt Co (NYSE:MNR) by 28,499 shares in the quarter, for a total of 58,199 shares, and has risen its stake in Agree Realty Corp (NYSE:ADC).

Analysts await A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $-0.10 EPS, down 900.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $-0.01 per share. After $-0.14 actual EPS reported by A10 Networks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -28.57% EPS growth.

Fort Point Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $268.42M and $228.95M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 7,856 shares to 3,144 shares, valued at $265,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWB) by 2,483 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,904 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (USMV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.