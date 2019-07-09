A10 Networks (ATEN) Position Has Boosted by Roumell Asset Management Llc; Swift Run Capital Management Has Decreased Stake in Overstock.Com (OSTK) by $355,520

Roumell Asset Management Llc increased its stake in A10 Networks Inc (ATEN) by 14.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roumell Asset Management Llc bought 69,354 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.11% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 535,514 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.80M, up from 466,160 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roumell Asset Management Llc who had been investing in A10 Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $526.80M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $6.97. About 203,131 shares traded. A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) has risen 3.61% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.82% the S&P500. Some Historical ATEN News: 27/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by A10 Networks, Inc. (ATEN); 03/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of A10 Networks, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 21, 2018 (ATEN); 10/05/2018 – SCHRODERS SDR.L TAKES 20 PCT EQUITY STAKE IN U.S. COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE LENDER A10 CAPITAL; 14/05/2018 – The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against A10 Networks, Inc. (ATEN); 27/03/2018 – A10 Networks Fortifies Security at the Enterprise Network Edge With Malware Defense and Intelligent Controls for Users and Applications; 26/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by A10 Networks, Inc; 01/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of A10 Networks, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff; 06/05/2018 – Kaskela Law LLC: Shareholder Class Action Filed Against A10 Networks, Inc. – ATEN; 16/03/2018 – A10 Networks: Audit Committee Hasn’t Reached Any Conclusions Because Investigation Is Ongoing; 23/03/2018 – Gainey McKenna & Egleston Announces A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against A10 Networks, Inc. (ATEN)

Swift Run Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Overstock.Com Inc (OSTK) by 61.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Swift Run Capital Management Llc sold 22,220 shares as the company’s stock declined 41.87% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 13,660 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $227,000, down from 35,880 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Swift Run Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Overstock.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $628.26 million market cap company. The stock increased 7.03% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $17.81. About 17.21 million shares traded or 496.24% up from the average. Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) has declined 72.52% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 76.95% the S&P500. Some Historical OSTK News: 08/05/2018 – Overstock.com 1Q Loss/Shr $1.74; 07/04/2018 – Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Overstock.com, Inc. and Certain Officers – OSTK; 19/04/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Overstock.com, Inc. (OSTK) and; 29/03/2018 – https://t.co/Bs1kUUI9cp stock offering canceled, source says; shares rise https://t.co/tOx2u1FeWm Overstock.com cnb.cx/2GDz8mM; 14/05/2018 – tZERO Announces Addition of Bruce Fenton to tZERO Board of Directors; 19/04/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Overstock.com, Inc. (OSTK) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 08/05/2018 – Overstock.com 1Q Rev $445.3M; 20/04/2018 – Former Overstock president predicts that cannabis will be as big as e-commerce; 22/05/2018 – TZERO SAYS APPROVAL OF U.S. SEC WILL BE SOUGHT FOLLOWING EXECUTION OF DEFINITIVE DOCUMENTATION; 07/05/2018 – Overstock.com CEO Announces Management Changes to Accelerate tZERO

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 15 investors sold OSTK shares while 33 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 19.45 million shares or 2.51% more from 18.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blackrock invested in 1.58M shares or 0% of the stock. Numerixs Investment Tech reported 3,200 shares. Prelude Cap Management Ltd reported 12,150 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 1,623 were reported by Gilder Gagnon Howe Ltd Liability Com. Bank & Trust Of New York Mellon Corporation owns 96,472 shares. Ameritas Prtn holds 1,867 shares. Anson Funds Mngmt Limited Partnership reported 4.27% in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK). 5,000 are owned by Fifth Third National Bank & Trust. Geode Cap Mngmt Llc holds 283,713 shares. Bluecrest Cap Mngmt has invested 0.01% in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested in 0% or 45,800 shares. The Switzerland-based Swiss Bancshares has invested 0% in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK). Northern Tru Corp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK). Lee Danner Bass Incorporated reported 501,645 shares or 0.92% of all its holdings. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan owns 0.05% invested in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) for 15,000 shares.

Since January 26, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $486,962 activity. Shares for $90,985 were bought by TABACCO JOSEPH J JR on Wednesday, March 27.

Analysts await Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $-0.92 earnings per share, up 58.18% or $1.28 from last year’s $-2.2 per share. After $-1.18 actual earnings per share reported by Overstock.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.03% EPS growth.

Swift Run Capital Management Llc, which manages about $239.73M and $108.43 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Comcast Corp (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 12,820 shares to 195,300 shares, valued at $7.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

