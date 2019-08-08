A10 Networks (ATEN) Market Value Rose While Roumell Asset Management Lifted Its Holding; Arbiter Partners Capital Management Has Lowered Seabridge Gold (SA) Position as Share Price Rose

Arbiter Partners Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Seabridge Gold Inc (SA) by 93.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arbiter Partners Capital Management Llc sold 170,623 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.98% . The hedge fund held 12,385 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $153,000, down from 183,008 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arbiter Partners Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Seabridge Gold Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $918.04M market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $14.85. About 784,946 shares traded or 83.90% up from the average. Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA) has risen 17.01% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.01% the S&P500. Some Historical SA News: 21/03/2018 – Seabridge Gold Files Form 40-F with the SEC; 03/04/2018 – Seabridge Gold Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Seabridge Discovers New Gold Zones at Courageous Lake Project; 14/03/2018 Seabridge Winter Program Prepares Site For Year-Round Camp at KSM; 27/03/2018 – Seabridge Gold Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – Seabridge Gold Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Seabridge Gold Publishes 2017 Annual Report; 09/05/2018 – Seabridge Discovers New Gold Zones at Courageous Lake; 20/03/2018 – Seabridge Gold Files 2017 Year End Audited Financial Statements and MD&A; 14/05/2018 – Seabridge Gold Files First Quarter Financial Statements and MD&A

Roumell Asset Management Llc increased its stake in A10 Networks Inc (ATEN) by 14.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roumell Asset Management Llc bought 69,354 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.37% . The hedge fund held 535,514 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.80M, up from 466,160 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roumell Asset Management Llc who had been investing in A10 Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $538.38M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.55% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $6.99. About 358,183 shares traded. A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) has risen 10.82% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.82% the S&P500. Some Historical ATEN News: 27/03/2018 – A10 Networks Fortifies Security at the Enterprise Network Edge With Malware Defense and Intelligent Controls for Users and Applications; 16/03/2018 – A10 NETWORKS INC – PLANS TO DECLASSIFY BOARD OF DIRECTORS AND APPOINTS NEW BOARD MEMBER; 10/05/2018 – SCHRODERS SDR.L TAKES 20 PCT EQUITY STAKE IN U.S. COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE LENDER A10 CAPITAL; 17/04/2018 – Safirstein Metcalf LLP Announces That A Class Action Has Been Filed Against A10 Networks, Inc. – ATEN; 06/05/2018 – Kaskela Law LLC: Shareholder Class Action Filed Against A10 Networks, Inc. – ATEN; 27/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Rating Of One Class Of Notes Issued By A10 Taf 2016-1; 04/05/2018 – A10 Capital Receives Growth Capital from Gemspring Capital and Schroders; 15/05/2018 – Viex Capital Advisors Buys New 5.8% Position in A10 Networks; 04/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces Commencement of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of A10 Networks, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 21, 2018; 03/05/2018 – SCHRODERS BUYS 20% OF REAL ESTATE FIRM A10 CAPITAL; NO TERMS

Arbiter Partners Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.06B and $495.46M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in A by 24,015 shares to 74,612 shares, valued at $1.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Roumell Asset Management Llc, which manages about $293.14 million and $41.11M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Destination Xl Group Inc (NASDAQ:DXLG) by 461,135 shares to 339,310 shares, valued at $831,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.