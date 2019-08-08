A10 Networks (ATEN) Holder Roumell Asset Management Lifted Stake by $485,478; Brandywine Rlty Tr (BDN) Holder Waterfront Capital Partners Has Trimmed Its Position as Stock Declined

Roumell Asset Management Llc increased its stake in A10 Networks Inc (ATEN) by 14.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roumell Asset Management Llc bought 69,354 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.37% . The hedge fund held 535,514 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.80 million, up from 466,160 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roumell Asset Management Llc who had been investing in A10 Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $544.93M market cap company. The stock increased 3.29% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $7.22. About 224,927 shares traded. A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) has risen 10.82% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.82% the S&P500. Some Historical ATEN News: 16/03/2018 – A10 Networks: Audit Committee Hasn’t Reached Any Conclusions Because Investigation Is Ongoing; 10/05/2018 – A10 NETWORKS INC FILES FOR NON TIMELY 10-Q – SEC FILING; 28/03/2018 – WOLF HALDENSTEIN ALERTS A10 NETWORKS INVESTORS: Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP reminds investors that a securities; 10/05/2018 – SCHRODERS SDR.L TAKES 20 PCT EQUITY STAKE IN U.S. COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE LENDER A10 CAPITAL; 10/04/2018 – A10 Networks Announces Ultra-high Capacity Software Solutions for SDN and NFV Deployments; 14/05/2018 – The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against A10 Networks, Inc. (ATEN); 03/04/2018 – A10 Networks Helps Service Providers Simplify, Scale and Secure Mobile, 5G and IoT Deployments With A10 5G-GiLANTM Solution; 25/04/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Reminds Investors of Securities Class Action Against A10 Networks, Inc; 16/04/2018 – A10 Networks’ Non-stop DNS Solution Enables Global Tier-1 Cloud Service Provider to Defeat Cyber Attacks and Scale; 03/05/2018 – Schroders Deepens Private Debt Capabilities Through Investment in Commercial Real Estate Lending Firm A10 Capital

Waterfront Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Brandywine Rlty Tr (BDN) by 1.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waterfront Capital Partners Llc sold 20,047 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.66% . The hedge fund held 1.33M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.10M, down from 1.35M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Brandywine Rlty Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.08% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $14.94. About 927,113 shares traded. Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) has declined 8.27% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.27% the S&P500. Some Historical BDN News: 19/04/2018 – Brandywine Realty Sees 2018 EPS 29c-EPS 37c; 27/04/2018 – Brandywine Homes to Build Community Offering 23 Townhomes in Baldwin Park, Calif; 19/04/2018 – BRANDYWINE REALTY TRUST BDN.N SEES FY 2018 FFO SHR $1.33 TO $1.43; 19/04/2018 – Brandywine Realty Had Seen 2018 FFO $1.33-$1.43/Share; 19/04/2018 – Brandywine Realty Narrows 2018 View To FFO $1.34/Shr-FFO $1.42/Shr; 19/04/2018 – Brandywine Realty 1Q EPS 25c; 29/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Digital Realty Trust, United Dominion Realty Trust, Quidel, Brandywine Realty Trust, Beneficia; 20/04/2018 – DJ Brandywine Realty Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BDN); 25/05/2018 – Brandywine Homes Breaks Ground on Saddle Creek, a 9-Acre Community with 28 Single-Family Homes in San Dimas, Calif

Analysts await Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.36 EPS, up 2.86% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.35 per share. BDN’s profit will be $63.42 million for 10.38 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual EPS reported by Brandywine Realty Trust for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.86% EPS growth.

Waterfront Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $264.42M and $686.66M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Camden Ppty Tr (NYSE:CPT) by 73,196 shares to 160,405 shares, valued at $16.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Starwood Ppty Tr Inc (NYSE:STWD) by 107,384 shares in the quarter, for a total of 652,833 shares, and has risen its stake in Diamondrock Hospitality Co (NYSE:DRH).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $3.00 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 21 investors sold BDN shares while 75 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 167.16 million shares or 5.19% more from 158.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Delta Asset Mngmt Llc Tn invested in 500 shares or 0% of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Limited invested 0.03% in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN). Massachusetts-based Eventide Asset Mgmt Ltd Company has invested 0.06% in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN). Natixis Limited Partnership accumulated 96,813 shares. Highlander Mgmt Ltd Com, New Jersey-based fund reported 400 shares. Anchor Capital Limited Liability invested in 0.01% or 18,040 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas holds 332,000 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Liability Co owns 2.95M shares or 0.25% of their US portfolio. Vanguard Group stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN). Comml Bank Of Ny Mellon Corporation invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN). Profund Advisors Limited Liability Company reported 10,165 shares stake. Numerixs Investment Tech Inc holds 0% or 600 shares. Indexiq Lc reported 120,244 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Foundry Prtnrs Ltd Liability holds 0.63% or 986,520 shares in its portfolio. Comml Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0% or 36,079 shares in its portfolio.

