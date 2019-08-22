A10 Networks (ATEN) Holder Roumell Asset Management Has Boosted Holding; Cabot Wealth Management Stake in 2U (TWOU) Boosted as Stock Price Declined

Cabot Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in 2U Inc (TWOU) by 73.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cabot Wealth Management Inc bought 16,885 shares as the company’s stock declined 78.48% . The institutional investor held 39,911 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.83M, up from 23,026 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in 2U Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.20% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $18.61. About 3.24M shares traded or 29.66% up from the average. 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) has declined 83.03% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 83.03% the S&P500. Some Historical TWOU News: 03/05/2018 – 2U INC SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $406.6 MLN – $410.6 MLN; 03/05/2018 – 2U Sees 2018 Adj Loss/Shr 13c-Adj Loss/Shr 10c; 10/05/2018 – Rice University Expands Partnership with 2U, Inc. to Deliver Business-Focused Online Short Courses; 26/04/2018 – Baylor University and 2U Inc. Partner on Three Online Graduate Programs; 03/05/2018 – 2U Sees 2Q Rev $95.1M-$96.1M; 03/05/2018 – 2U INC TWOU.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $-0.12, REV VIEW $401.4 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 04/05/2018 – 2U Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/05/2018 – 2U, Inc. VP of Program Excellence Named to Washington Business Journal’s 40 Under 40; 20/04/2018 – 2U, Inc. Named a 2018 Top Workplace by The Denver Post; 03/05/2018 – 2U Sees 2018 Rev $406.6M-$410.6M

Roumell Asset Management Llc increased its stake in A10 Networks Inc (ATEN) by 14.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roumell Asset Management Llc bought 69,354 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.37% . The hedge fund held 535,514 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.80M, up from 466,160 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roumell Asset Management Llc who had been investing in A10 Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $549.67M market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $7.18. About 258,831 shares traded. A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) has risen 10.82% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.82% the S&P500. Some Historical ATEN News: 16/03/2018 – A10 Networks Announces Settlement Agreement With VIEX Capital Advisors; 09/03/2018 Activist Viex Connects With A10 Networks — Barrons.com; 28/03/2018 – WOLF HALDENSTEIN ALERTS A10 NETWORKS INVESTORS: Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP reminds investors that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California…; 06/05/2018 – Kaskela Law LLC: Shareholder Class Action Filed Against A10 Networks, Inc. – ATEN; 26/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by A10; 03/04/2018 – RM LAW Announces Class Action Lawsuit Against A10 Networks, Inc; 16/03/2018 – A10 Networks: Investigation Focused on Time Period of 4Q of 2015 Through 4Q of 2017; 03/04/2018 – A10 Networks Helps Service Providers Simplify, Scale and Secure Mobile, 5G and IoT Deployments With A10 5G-GiLANTM Solution; 14/03/2018 – plane crash near NAS Boca Chica, A10, Key West, Monroe fire on standby, mon. NQX tac 2; 16/03/2018 – A10 Networks: Doesn’t Anticipate Filing Form 10-K Within 15-Day Extension Period Provided Under Rule 12b-25(B)

Roumell Asset Management Llc, which manages about $293.14 million and $41.11M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Destination Xl Group Inc (NASDAQ:DXLG) by 461,135 shares to 339,310 shares, valued at $831,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Cabot Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $552.75M and $454.92M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IEFA) by 6,401 shares to 68,872 shares, valued at $4.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) by 4,098 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,713 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).