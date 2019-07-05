A10 Networks (ATEN) Holder Menta Capital Cut Position by $525,546 as Share Value Declined; Shareholder Prudential Plc Increased Pepsico (PEP) Holding

Menta Capital Llc decreased its stake in A10 Networks Inc (ATEN) by 39.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Menta Capital Llc sold 75,078 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.11% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 113,228 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $803,000, down from 188,306 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Menta Capital Llc who had been investing in A10 Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $533.85 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.00% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $7.15. About 217,431 shares traded. A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) has risen 3.61% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.82% the S&P500. Some Historical ATEN News: 16/03/2018 – A10 Networks: Audit Committee Hasn’t Reached Any Conclusions Because Investigation Is Ongoing; 03/04/2018 – RM LAW Announces Class Action Lawsuit Against A10 Networks, Inc; 04/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces Commencement of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of A10 Networks, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead; 27/03/2018 – A10 Networks Fortifies Security at the Enterprise Network Edge With Malware Defense and Intelligent Controls for Users and; 15/05/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Reminds Investors of Securities Class Action Against A10 Networks, Inc. (ATEN); 22/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of A10 Networks, Inc. Investors (ATEN); 27/03/2018 – Robbins Arroyo LLP: A10 Networks, Inc. (ATEN) Misled Shareholders According to a Recently Filed Class Action; 20/05/2018 – 24 HOUR SHAREHOLDER DEADLINE ALERT: A10 Networks, Inc. — ATEN; 27/03/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O SAYS NEW IPAD TO FEATURE A10 FUSION CHIP – EXEC; 01/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of A10 Networks, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff

Prudential Plc increased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 47.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prudential Plc bought 913,606 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.35% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.83 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $347.03 million, up from 1.92 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prudential Plc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $186.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $133.11. About 1.74 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 33.14% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.71% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 25/04/2018 – PepsiCo Bond Trading 34x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Latin America Rev Up 14%; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Quaker Foods North America Rev $601M; 01/05/2018 – PepsiCo Raises Quarter Dividend to 9.275c Vs. 8.05c; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees About $2B Share Repurchases in 2018; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo Extends Bet on Clean Snack Foods With Bare Acquisition; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO INC – RECENT LOSSES IN COLA MARKET SHARE IN N. AMERICA HAVE LED TO A SUBPAR TOP LINE AND BOTTOM LINE PERFORMANCE OVER THE PAST 3 QUARTERS; 06/03/2018 – PEPSI-COLA PHILIPPINES SAYS STORAGE FEES SUBJECT TO NEGOTIATION; 09/04/2018 – MEDIA-India’s ITC to tweak advertisement disparaging PepsiCo brand Tropicana – Mint; 25/05/2018 – Dealbook: PepsiCo to Acquire the Fruit and Veggie Snack Maker Bare Foods

Prudential Plc, which manages about $98.23B and $29.16 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Imperial Oil (NYSEMKT:IMO) by 25,496 shares to 151,696 shares, valued at $4.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Avnet Inc (NYSE:AVT) by 7,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.40 million shares, and cut its stake in Nxp Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI).

