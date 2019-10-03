A10 Networks (ATEN) Gets BidaskScore Lower Rating; Shorts at Marten Transport LTD. (MRTN) Raised By 45.13%

In a analysts report sent to clients and investors on 3 October, BidaskScore stated it was downgrading A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) stock rating to a “Sell”.

Marten Transport LTD. (NASDAQ:MRTN) had an increase of 45.13% in short interest. MRTN’s SI was 988,600 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 45.13% from 681,200 shares previously. With 177,900 avg volume, 6 days are for Marten Transport LTD. (NASDAQ:MRTN)’s short sellers to cover MRTN’s short positions. The SI to Marten Transport LTD.’s float is 2.56%. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $20.13. About 75,100 shares traded. Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) has declined 4.20% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.20% the S&P500. Some Historical MRTN News: 27/03/2018 – Marten Transport Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/04/2018 – DJ Marten Transport Ltd, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MRTN); 19/04/2018 – MARTEN TRANSPORT 1Q EPS 19C, EST. 19C; 19/04/2018 – Marten Transport 1Q Rev $187M; 19/04/2018 – Marten Transport 1Q Net $10.3M; 07/03/2018 – Marten Transport Declares Dividend of 2.5c; 19/04/2018 – Marten Transport 1Q EPS 19c; 19/04/2018 – MARTEN TRANSPORT 1Q OPER REV. $187.0M, EST. $188.5M; 07/03/2018 Marten Transport Declares Quarterly Dividend

Analysts await A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) to report earnings on October, 29. After $-0.08 actual EPS reported by A10 Networks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -62.50% EPS growth.

A10 Networks, Inc. provides software and hardware solutions in the United States, Japan, and internationally. The company has market cap of $504.12 million. The company's products are built on advanced core operating system platform. It currently has negative earnings. It offers application delivery controllers that provide advanced server load balancing; lightning application delivery service, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform designed to boost the delivery and security of applications and micro services; and carrier grade networking address translation product that offer network address and protocol translation services for service well-known provider networks.

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company has market cap of $1.10 billion. It operates through four divisions: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. It has a 18.64 P/E ratio. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.