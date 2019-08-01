A T & T (T) Holder Flippin Bruce & Porter Has Boosted Its Position; Snyder Capital Management LP Has Upped Its Stake in Cabot Corp. (CBT) as Shares Declined

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc increased its stake in A T & T Inc (T) by 5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc bought 17,238 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 361,707 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.34 million, up from 344,469 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc who had been investing in A T & T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $251.66B market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $34.45. About 20.90M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 25/04/2018 – AT&T INC – FIRST-QUARTER REVENUE DECLINES WERE PRIMARILY DRIVEN BY ADOPTION OF A NEW REVENUE ACCOUNTING STANDARD; 25/04/2018 – AT&T 1Q Consumer Mobility Wireless Service Revenue $11.61B; 17/04/2018 – AT&T SAYS HOPEFUL AUCTION RULES FOR 37, 39 GHZ AVAILABLE SOON; 16/04/2018 – AT&T, U.S. Clash Over No-Blackout Offer at Time Warner Trial; 17/04/2018 – AT&T, Time Warner CEOs to Take the Stand in Defense of Merger; 19/03/2018 – New York Post: Lawyers battle over evidence in AT&T-Time Warner suit; 13/03/2018 – Hedge Funds Too Optimistic on AT&T-Time Warner Deal: Gayeski (Video); 09/04/2018 – CHC Announces EdRev Expo’s 10th Anniversary, April 21 at AT&T Park; 30/03/2018 – Asurion Receives 2018 AT&T Supplier Award; 11/05/2018 – David Shepardson: RTRS EXCLUSIVE-‘AT&T HIRING MICHAEL COHEN AS A POLITICAL CONSULTANT WAS A BIG MISTAKE’ – CEO RANDALL

Snyder Capital Management LP increased its stake in Cabot Corp. (CBT) by 2.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Snyder Capital Management LP bought 23,419 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.48% . The institutional investor held 1.12 million shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $46.80M, up from 1.10M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Snyder Capital Management LP who had been investing in Cabot Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $44.46. About 133,229 shares traded. Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT) has declined 31.46% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.46% the S&P500. Some Historical CBT News: 24/05/2018 – Cabot Corporation Hosts Investor Day Today, May 24, 2018 in New York City; 09/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Cabot Financial Rtg Not Affected By Acquisition; 07/05/2018 – CABOT CORP 2Q ADJ EPS $1.04, EST. 99C; 23/04/2018 – Cabot Corp Names Erica McLaughlin CFO; 07/05/2018 – Cabot Corporation Named to CR Magazine’s 100 Best Corporate Citizens List for 2018; 16/05/2018 – Cabot Corporation Introduces Activated Carbons Optimized for Catalyst Support Applications at ACHEMA 2018; 19/03/2018 – Venado Oil & Gas and KKR Acquire Cabot Eagle Ford Assets; 22/03/2018 – Myanmar President Htin Kyaw’s resignation raises doubts about the government’s leadership, according to Bridget Welsh of John Cabot University; 17/04/2018 – Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. Announces European Licensing Agreement with Cabot Corporation; 23/04/2018 – CABOT: CFO EDUARDO CORDEIRO TO RETIRE, NAMES ERICA MCLAUGHLIN

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Long Road Invest Counsel Limited Liability Corp stated it has 11,434 shares. 69,709 were reported by Savant Cap Ltd Liability Corporation. Perkins Coie Company invested 0.99% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Hengehold Limited Co reported 66,566 shares. Ntv Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co reported 135,319 shares. Illinois-based State Farm Mutual Automobile has invested 1.19% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). The Illinois-based Envestnet Asset Management has invested 0.15% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Accredited Invsts holds 18,679 shares. Osborne Prns Capital Mgmt Ltd holds 0.07% or 11,728 shares in its portfolio. Bokf Na holds 0.74% or 985,354 shares. Willingdon Wealth Mgmt holds 94,505 shares. Kempen Mngmt Nv holds 0.1% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 34,788 shares. Buckhead Capital Limited Liability Corp reported 2.67% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Mitchell Mcleod Pugh And Williams owns 48,613 shares. Hollencrest Capital Management has 20,533 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio.

Investors sentiment is 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 34 investors sold CBT shares while 82 reduced holdings. only 33 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 48.51 million shares or 2.44% less from 49.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Virginia Retirement Et Al has 10,800 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. California Public Employees Retirement Sys stated it has 130,292 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Principal Fincl Group reported 0.03% stake. Los Angeles Cap Mngmt And Equity has invested 0.04% in Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT). Hillcrest Asset Ltd Co owns 195,450 shares for 1.3% of their portfolio. Patten And Patten Tn owns 7,050 shares. Of Vermont reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT). Advsrs Asset Mngmt accumulated 0% or 1,666 shares. Sg Americas Secs Lc has 0% invested in Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT). Aperio Gp Lc accumulated 26,043 shares or 0% of the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT). Ubs Asset Management Americas reported 86,162 shares. Colorado-based Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0% in Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT). Bbva Compass Natl Bank invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT). Axa accumulated 105,866 shares.