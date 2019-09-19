A T & T (T) Shareholder Cognios Capital Has Increased Position by $1.72 Million as Shares Rose; Savant Capital Has Boosted Its Position in Nextera Energy (NEE) as Market Valuation Rose

Savant Capital Llc increased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 24.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Savant Capital Llc bought 1,617 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 8,240 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.69 million, up from 6,623 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Savant Capital Llc who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $109.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $223.9. About 1.90M shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – TO SELL GULF POWER COMPANY, FLORIDA CITY GAS TO NEXTERA ENERGY; 07/05/2018 – NextEra Energy named one of America’s Best Employers for third consecutive year; 16/05/2018 – NextEra Energy Resources, Salt River Project Unveil Integrated Solar and Battery Plant; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – QTRLY ADJ SHR $1.94; 02/04/2018 – Tax Reform Prompts NextEra to Find Buyer for Canadian Assets; 09/03/2018 – NextEra takes final bids for Ontario wind and solar portfolio; 12/04/2018 – NEXTERA RESTARTS ST. LUCIE 1 REACTOR, OUTPUT AT 30% POWER: NRC; 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – NEXTERA ENERGY IS EXPECTED TO RAISE 2020 AND 2021 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE EXPECTATIONS BY $0.15 & $0.20, RESPECTIVELY; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY SEES FY ADJ EPS $7.45 TO $7.95; 21/05/2018 – NEE TO BUY GULF POWER, FLORIDA CITY GAS, OTHER ASSETS FROM SO

Cognios Capital Llc increased its stake in A T & T Inc (T) by 65.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cognios Capital Llc bought 52,120 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 131,160 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.39M, up from 79,040 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cognios Capital Llc who had been investing in A T & T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $268.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $36.76. About 32.05 million shares traded or 0.51% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 11/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-AT&T CEO says Cohen payments ‘big mistake,’ chief lobbyist retiring; 07/03/2018 – AT&T: Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan Securities, Citigroup Global Markets and Morgan Stanley to be IPO’s Joint Book-Running Manager; 07/05/2018 – Jeffrey C. McCracken: Comcast plans to make an all-cash bid for Fox if AT&T-Time Warner is approved, sources say -; 15/05/2018 – AT&T INC – FOLLOWING TIME WARNER DEAL CLOSE, PLANS TO INTRODUCE WATCHTV, A PACKAGE WITHOUT LOCAL PROGRAMMING OR SPORTS-ONLY CHANNELS; 15/05/2018 – AT&T Communications Union Seeks Tax Windfall Disclosure (Video); 19/03/2018 – AT&T MERGER TRIAL OPENS WITH CONFLICT OVER INTERNAL DOCUMENTS; 08/03/2018 – Charles Gasparino: Sources tell me that DOJ and AT&T are scheduled to release trial briefs on Friday as part of government’s; 19/04/2018 – AT&T’s CEO Finally Gets to State His Case for Time Warner Deal; 09/05/2018 – AT&T Was Paying Trump’s Lawyer as Administration Turned Into Foe; 07/03/2018 – Atlanta Bus Chrn: CBRE frontrunner to win leasing assignment for Icahn’s AT&T tower

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.02, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 42 investors sold NEE shares while 374 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 412 raised stakes. 346.38 million shares or 0.39% more from 345.04 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bancorp owns 0.55% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 23,526 shares. Roundview Capital Limited, a New Jersey-based fund reported 1,010 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Highstreet Asset Management has invested 0.09% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Palisade Asset Management Ltd Llc holds 0.06% or 1,837 shares in its portfolio. Tower Research Ltd Llc (Trc) holds 42 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Carret Asset Mngmt Ltd reported 0.13% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Moreover, Fisher Asset Management Limited has 0% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Fin Management Pro holds 0.02% or 300 shares in its portfolio. Panagora Asset holds 0.12% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) or 129,860 shares. Calamos Wealth Management Limited Com accumulated 31,764 shares or 0.88% of the stock. Ing Groep Nv invested in 0.01% or 3,292 shares. West Coast Financial Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 1.18% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). 887 are owned by Cornerstone Advisors Inc. Norinchukin Financial Bank The holds 0.26% or 81,404 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Texas owns 28,000 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio.

More notable recent NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “NextEra Energy Partners, LP announces the offering of $500 million in aggregate principal amount of senior unsecured notes – PRNewswire” on September 19, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “The “Inverted Yield Curve” Is Signaling a Recession; These Stocks Could Weather the Storm – The Motley Fool” published on August 23, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “8 Secondary Stock Offerings Total Up to $3 Billion That Has to Be Sold – 24/7 Wall St.” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “NextEra, other stocks bear watching as Hurricane Dorian nears Florida – Seeking Alpha” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “3 Utilities Stocks Moving In Thursday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Cognios Capital Llc, which manages about $312.20 million and $260.64 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Anadarko Petroleum Corpcom Usd (NYSE:APC) by 14,714 shares to 11,570 shares, valued at $816,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) by 19,120 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,358 shares, and cut its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP).