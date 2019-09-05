A T & T (T) Stake Has Upped by Stanley-Laman Group Ltd; Mednax (MD) Shareholder Blue Harbour Group LP Has Cut Position by $86.96 Million

Blue Harbour Group Lp decreased its stake in Mednax Inc (MD) by 69.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Harbour Group Lp sold 3.22M shares as the company’s stock declined 13.06% . The hedge fund held 1.38M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.58M, down from 4.60M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Harbour Group Lp who had been investing in Mednax Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.76B market cap company. The stock increased 3.24% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $21.36. About 849,163 shares traded or 10.44% up from the average. MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) has declined 42.54% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.54% the S&P500. Some Historical MD News: 26/04/2018 – SEVERAL PE LOOKING AT MEDNAX HAVE PUT `PENCILS DOWN’: DEALREP; 21/03/2018 – MEDNAX INC – NO ADDITIONAL TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE DISCLOSED; 08/03/2018 – Former HHS Secretary Donna Shalala Steps Down From Mednax Board in Connection With Bid for U.S. House Seat in Florida; 30/04/2018 – Mednax 1Q Rev $901.9M; 02/04/2018 – MEDNAX Announces Acquisition Of Pediatric Urology Practice In South Florida; 30/04/2018 – Mednax 1Q EPS 68c; 06/04/2018 – MEDNAX in Collaboration with Memorial Regional Hospital Earns National Accreditation for Adult Congenital Heart Program; 08/03/2018 – HELLMAN & FRIEDMAN IS ALSO SAID TO MAKE INDICATIVE MEDNAX BID; 27/03/2018 – Mednax to buy Cool Springs Interventional LLC Based in Franklin, Tenn; 30/04/2018 – Mednax Sees 2Q EPS 81c-EPS 86c

Stanley-Laman Group Ltd increased its stake in A T & T Inc (T) by 23.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stanley-Laman Group Ltd bought 10,201 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 53,352 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.67 million, up from 43,151 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stanley-Laman Group Ltd who had been investing in A T & T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $261.01B market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $35.72. About 20.70 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 21/03/2018 – TAIWAN’S ACER 2353.TW SAYS 2017 AFTER-TAX NET PROFIT AT T$2.8 BLN; 15/05/2018 – Josh Eidelson: Exclusive: @CWAUnion has filed Labor Board charges accusing AT&T of illegally withholding info requested by the; 20/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS FIRST-TIME BA2 CFR TO VRIO AND ITS PROPOSED UNSECURED NOTES; STABLE OUTLOOK; 26/04/2018 – Kansas CC: In the Matter of the Investigation of AT&T; 11/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – AT&T CEO says hiring Trump lawyer was ‘big mistake’: memo; 15/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: AT&T/Time Warner U.S. merger trial delayed two days; 18/04/2018 – Time Warner CEO Jeff Bewkes says during AT&T antitrust trial that critics’ claims make ‘no sense’; 18/04/2018 – Time Warner’s Bewkes defends AT&T deal in court; 29/03/2018 – AU OPTRONICS 2409.TW SAYS 2017 CONSOLIDATED NET PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE TO SHAREHOLDERS OF THE PARENT COMPANY AT T$32.4 BLN; 27/04/2018 – Sprint, T-Mobile deal may cast shadow over tower companies

Analysts await MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.83 earnings per share, down 4.60% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.87 per share. MD’s profit will be $68.27 million for 6.43 P/E if the $0.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual earnings per share reported by MEDNAX, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.75% EPS growth.

Blue Harbour Group Lp, which manages about $2.20B and $1.71B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Madison Square Garden Co New by 8,000 shares to 448,100 shares, valued at $131.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Penn Natl Gaming Inc (NASDAQ:PENN) by 812,575 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.01 million shares, and has risen its stake in Wesco Intl Inc (NYSE:WCC).

