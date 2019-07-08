A T & T (T) Holder Stanley-Laman Group LTD Boosted Its Holding; High Pointe Capital Management Stake in Medtronic Plc (MDT) Has Cut as Stock Declined

Stanley-Laman Group Ltd increased its stake in A T & T Inc (T) by 23.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stanley-Laman Group Ltd bought 10,201 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 53,352 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.67M, up from 43,151 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stanley-Laman Group Ltd who had been investing in A T & T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $250.32B market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $34.3. About 24.51M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 2.92% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.35% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Comcast prepares to top Disney’s bid for Fox; 09/03/2018 – AT&T Ridicules U.S. Merger Suit Over 45-Cent Price Increase; 11/04/2018 – AT&T Targets Claims of DOJ’s Star Witness in Time Warner Trial; 22/05/2018 – AT&T: Offer Would Include Wage Increases Above 11% Through 2021, Including 3% on Ratification; 11/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-AT&T CEO says Cohen payments ‘big mistake,’ chief lobbyist retiring; 12/04/2018 – Consumer Watchdog Calls on Google, Verizon, Comcast and AT&T to Follow Facebook and Drop Opposition to Privacy Ballot Initiative; Calls on Mark Zuckerberg to Become Face of Campaign; 25/04/2018 – AT&T 1Q ADJ EBITDA $12.44B, EST. $13.22B; 02/04/2018 – Time Warner pressure on cable carriers cited as U.S. fights AT&T deal; 18/05/2018 – Iconic LGBTQ Athletes and Figures Explore the Ongoing Challenges Faced in Sports in AT&T AUDIENCE Network’s ”Alone In The Game”; 19/04/2018 – AT&T’s CEO Finally Gets to State His Case for Time Warner Deal

High Pointe Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Medtronic Plc (MDT) by 46.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. High Pointe Capital Management Llc sold 8,330 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.65% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 9,570 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $872,000, down from 17,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. High Pointe Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Medtronic Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $131.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $98.11. About 2.32M shares traded. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 2.43% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 23/04/2018 – MEDTRONIC PLC – APPROVAL WAS BASED ON CLINICAL DATA FROM COMPLEX LESION IMAGING COHORTS OF IN.PACT GLOBAL STUDY; 18/05/2018 – FDA: MEDTRONIC RECALLS 529 MINDFRAME CAPTURE LP DEVICES; 11/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC: FEASIBILITY OF EXTRAVASCULAR APPROACH TO ICD THERAPY; 06/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC TO DISPOSE OF REST OF LIFETECH SCIENTIFIC STAKE; 24/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC PLC MDT.N SEES FY 2019 NON-GAAP SHR $5.10 TO $5.15; 11/05/2018 – Cerus Endovascular Promotes Stephen Griffin, PhD, to President; 19/03/2018 – MEDTRONIC – ANNOUNCED 1-YR RESULTS FROM CRYO4PERSISTENT AF STUDY OF ABLATION WITH ARCTIC FRONT ADVANCE CRYOBALLOON; 09/03/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–506R88070-ICD PROCEDURE-MEDTRONIC USA – 506R88070; 24/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC 4Q ADJ EPS $1.42, EST. $1.38; 10/05/2018 – JPMorgan Adds Aptiv, Cuts Apple, Buys More Medtronic: 13F

Stanley-Laman Group Ltd, which manages about $747.00 million and $411.84M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) by 1,664 shares to 20,140 shares, valued at $6.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1,446 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,948 shares, and cut its stake in Norfolk Southern Co (NYSE:NSC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4.

High Pointe Capital Management Llc, which manages about $316.93M and $73.08M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Charter Communications Inc by 2,110 shares to 4,000 shares, valued at $1.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Occidental Petroleum Corp (NYSE:OXY) by 6,260 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,520 shares, and has risen its stake in Total Sa (NYSE:TOT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.23 in 2018Q4.