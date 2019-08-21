A T & T (New) (T) Holder Gabelli Securities Has Decreased Stake as Share Value Rose; Eagle Capital Management Has Raised Its Stake in Facebook (FB) by $21.58 Million as Shares Rose

Gabelli Securities Inc decreased its stake in A T & T Inc (New) (T) by 75.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gabelli Securities Inc sold 152,931 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The hedge fund held 50,700 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.59M, down from 203,631 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gabelli Securities Inc who had been investing in A T & T Inc (New) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $255.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.13% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $34.98. About 21.04 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 09/05/2018 – AT&T SAYS IT WAS CONTACTED BY THE SPECIAL COUNSEL’S OFFICE IN 2017 ABOUT COHEN PAYMENTS -STATEMENT; 15/05/2018 – AT&T Chief Executive Officer Provides an Update at JP Morgan Conference; 23/04/2018 – iHeartMedia Announces Lineup for the 2018 ‘iHeartRadio Wango Tango by AT&T’ Hosted by Ryan Seacrest; 15/05/2018 – AT&T Expects June 12 Ruling on DOJ Suit Over Time Warner Deal; 25/04/2018 – AT&T INC – QTRLY SHR $0.75; 08/05/2018 – AT&T confirms it paid Trump lawyer Michael Cohen for “insights” on the administration; 06/03/2018 – TAIWAN’S FORMOSA PETROCHEMICAL 6505.TW SAYS FEB SALES AT T$58.6 BLN; 20/03/2018 – Cox Communications exec expected to be the first witness in AT&T trial; 29/03/2018 – Time Warner Attacks U.S. Data Underpinning AT&T Merger Suit; 26/04/2018 – T, TWX: AT&T trial testimony is over. Antitrust chief Makan Delrahim tells reporters afterward, “I would never bring a case I don’t think I could win.” – ! $T $TWX

Eagle Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 2.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Capital Management Llc bought 130,006 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 4.72 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $787.16 million, up from 4.59M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $524.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.27% or $2.36 during the last trading session, reaching $183.81. About 9.10M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 05/04/2018 – A Facebook post prompted this popular men’s underwear company to finally launch a women’s collection – and they’re worth every penny; 20/03/2018 – Facebook lost as much as 6.8 percent on Monday â€” there are fears that tougher data protection rules will be implemented across the industry following the Cambridge Analytica scandal; 21/03/2018 – Finance Insider: JPMorgan says it’s found the perfect trade for worried Facebook investors @BIPrime; 25/04/2018 – The revelations, alongside changing privacy regulations in Europe, have cast doubt around Facebook’s business model of targeted advertising; 19/04/2018 – BLUMENTHAL SENDS LETTER TO FTC ABOUT FACEBOOK; 16/04/2018 – EU digital chief to meet with Facebook CEO amid privacy scandal; 25/04/2018 – Rep. Sarbanes: House Democrats: Facebook ‘Embeds’ Could Break Campaign Finance Law; 28/03/2018 – Facebook to boost data […]; 19/03/2018 – Daily Mirror: BREAKING: Facebook’s head of security Alex Stamos ‘leaving company in row over fake news; 12/03/2018 – Facebook to Stream Gfinity E-Sports Series Online Through 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sva Plumb Wealth Management Limited Co reported 16,657 shares. Marathon Asset Llp has 1.77% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Victory Capital Management Inc reported 838,175 shares. Gamco Invsts Inc Et Al has 27,116 shares. Bragg Financial Inc holds 0.57% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 26,509 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can invested 0.78% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Voya Mgmt has 2.26M shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Inc invested 0.82% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv reported 50,374 shares stake. Endowment Mgmt Ltd Partnership has 58,970 shares. Abner Herrman & Brock Limited holds 0.06% or 2,506 shares. The New York-based Evercore Wealth Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.07% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Stillwater Inv Mgmt Lc stated it has 1.85% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Covington Cap Mngmt has invested 0.58% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). North Point Managers Oh owns 67,406 shares.

Eagle Capital Management Llc, which manages about $23.89 billion and $26.39 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) by 268,621 shares to 8.92M shares, valued at $459.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) by 162,108 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9.52M shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ipswich Mngmt Communications Incorporated stated it has 0.62% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Churchill Mngmt invested 0.38% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Accredited Invsts holds 0.12% or 18,679 shares in its portfolio. Charles Schwab Advisory holds 0.57% or 10.75 million shares in its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement Systems invested in 13.65 million shares or 0.88% of the stock. Sva Plumb Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability holds 16,047 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Enterprise Fincl Services holds 0.47% or 68,986 shares. Homrich And Berg has invested 1.3% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Qs Investors Ltd Company invested in 0.43% or 1.25 million shares. National Bank & Trust Of Nova Scotia accumulated 4.58 million shares. First Commonwealth Pa invested in 1.07% or 54,579 shares. Qv Investors Inc has invested 17.71% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Badgley Phelps And Bell accumulated 20,651 shares. 363,209 are owned by Regentatlantic Cap Ltd Com. Denali Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company has 3.6% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Gabelli Securities Inc, which manages about $1.30B and $777.25M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) by 39,363 shares to 247,781 shares, valued at $45.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Belmond Ltd Cl A (NYSE:BEL) by 172,704 shares in the quarter, for a total of 686,104 shares, and has risen its stake in Travelport Worldwide Ltd Shs (NYSE:TVPT).

